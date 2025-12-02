The Butler Did It: John Butler Out As Husker DC
John Butler was hired in July of 2024 as the Husker DB coach and was elevated to DC before the Huskers played in the '24 Pinstripe Bowl.
Butler was one of three new coordinators appointed by Rhule over the past year.
How does Butler's defense rank nationally thus far?
Scoring: #52
Rushing: #97
Passing: #2
Total D: #22
How does Butler's defense compare with last year's defense when Tony White was the Husker DC?
Scoring: #53
Rushing: #8
Passing: #65
Total D: #22
Wait, so you're telling me John Butler's total defense is the same as his predecessor's? Yup.
White's run defense was great while Butler's strength was in pass defense.
When will Butler's replacement be hired? I would guess it will be at least until the college football season is over.
Iowa turkey leftovers
For the second straight week, NU was embarrassed by a team that had superior O-lines and D-lines. Until and unless Nebraska can develop nasty lines, losses to teams like Penn State (37-10) and Iowa (40-16) will be the rule, not the exception.
Friday's loss means that Iowa has won at Nebraska 7 consecutive times. Not since November 25, 2011 have the Huskers prevailed in Lincoln,
Ten lingering questions
1.) Will Emmett Johnson return next season?
2.) Will Dylan Raiola transfer after this year?
3.) Will there be a new Husker O-line coach?
4.) Will there be any more Husker coaching changes?
5.) How many Huskers will enter the transfer portal?
6.) Who will be the starting QB next year?
7.) If Emmett Johnson does enter the NFL draft, who will take his place?
8.) Will the NCAA "5 for 5" ruling take effect in the off season?
9.) How many games will NU win in '26 with Washington, Ohio State, Indiana, Iowa and Oregon on the schedule?
10.) Can NU shore up its D and O-lines in the off season?
The 30-30 Question
Last Tuesday November 25th, Rienk Mast scored 31 points for the Husker men's basketball team in an 80-73 win over Winthrop. That same day, Britt Prince scored 30 points for the Husker women's basketball team in a 91-80 win over Virginia.
The question is, has a member of the Husker men's basketball and a member of the Husker women's basketball team ever scored at least 30 points in a game on the same day? My research says no.
BTW, both teams are 8-0 to start the season, Congratulations to head coaches Amy Williams and Fred Hoiberg.
