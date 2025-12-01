Report: John Butler Out as Nebraska's Defensive Coordinator
For the second straight year, Nebraska football will look for a new defensive coordinator.
Nebraska head coach Matt Rhule and DC John Butler have parted ways, according to a report from HuskerOnline's Sean Callahan. Butler spent just one season leading the defense in Lincoln.
The Blackshirts finished the year as one of the best pass defenses in the nation, allowing 141.1 yards per game through the air. The only team to do better is Ohio State.
But those numbers took a hit in the final two weeks against a pair of run-dominant offenses. Penn State passed for 181 yards while Iowa did so for 166 yards. Nebraska lost those games by a combined score of 77-26.
The glaring issue all season had been Nebraska's run defense. Five different opponents rushed for more than 200 yards, with three others eclipsing 150 yards. Only two opponents—Houston Christian and Michigan State—were held to double-digit rushing yards.
Nebraska's rush defense finished the regular season No. 95 in the nation, giving up 171.2 yards per game. The 2024 team was eighth, allowing 101.2 yards a game on the ground.
The Blackshirts were also outside of the top 50 in third down conversion rate (55th), fourth down conversion rate (119th), points allowed (53rd), turnovers gained (91st), tackles for loss (90th), sacks (102nd), and red zone defense (133rd).
Butler took over the defense ahead of the Pinstripe Bowl last December when Tony White left for the same job at Florida State. He joined Rhule at Nebraska in 2024, leading the secondary and coordinating the pass defense.
Prior to Nebraska, Butler spent a decade in the NFL, between the Houston Texans and Buffalo Bills. His last college job before Nebraska was Penn State defensive coordinator and defensive backs coach in 2013.
Rhule has one of his previous defensive coordinators already on staff in Phil Snow. The associate head coach has nearly 50 years of coaching experience, including time as the DC for Rhule at Temple, Baylor, and in the NFL with the Carolina Panthers.
Nebraska finished the year at 7-5, an improvement in record from last year's 6-6 regular season. The Huskers will find out their bowl destination this weekend after the conference championship games are played and the final College Football Playoff rankings are released.
Have a question or comment for Kaleb? Send an email to kalebhenry.huskermax@gmail.com.
More From Nebraska On SI
Stay up to date on all things Huskers by bookmarking Nebraska Cornhuskers On SI, subscribing to HuskerMax on YouTube, and visiting HuskerMax.com daily.