Carriker Chronicles: A Brutal Nebraska Football Schedule and Some Big-Time Basketball
This is a loaded edition of the Carriker Chronicles ... Adam Carriker gives his reaction to Nebraska football's schedule release and the result of Tuesday night's basketball showdown between No. 5 Nebraska and No. 3 Michigan. Fred Hoiberg's team has had a great season so far, and this might have been a pseudo Big Ten Championship game. Did the Huskers earn respect in college basketball with their performance in Ann Arbor?
Adam Carriker is back live with a new episode of Carriker Chronicles, and this one hits two big Husker topics head-on: a brutal Nebraska football schedule and a huge moment for Nebraska men’s basketball. As a former Blackshirt and NFL veteran, Carriker breaks down the newly released dates for next fall's football slate. From tricky road trips to the order of key matchups, he dives into what makes this schedule such a grind and what it could mean for Nebraska’s chances during the 2026 season. Bottom line: The Huskers are going to be tested. If they can respond well and exceed expectations, it will say a lot about where the program is headed under head coach Matt Rhule.
The show also shifts into full hoops mode as Carriker reacts live to Nebraska basketball taking on #3 Michigan in one of the biggest games the program has seen in years. He talks through key plays, coaching decisions, and the pressure of going up against elite competition with a short bench. You get plenty of emotion and a sense of just how big this moment feels for Husker hoops.
Throughout the show, Carriker keeps it real and keeps it fun, mixing serious breakdowns with humor, passion, and fan perspective. He talks players, momentum, expectations, and the highs and lows that come with being a Nebraska fan right now. More than just a recap, this episode feels like a live hangout for Husker Nation — a place to ride the emotional roller coaster together.
