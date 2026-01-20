Carriker Chronicles: Did Nebraska Football Win or Lose in the Transfer Portal?

Adam Carriker delivers his honest take on whether Matt Rhule and Nebraska football won or lost the transfer portal cycle. He also dives into Nebraska’s decision not to add a portal running back, breaks down whether the Huskers did enough in the trenches, and takes a closer look at the Huskers' quarterback room now that the dust has settled.



Meanwhile, Nebraska men's basketball is a perfect 18–0 and sitting at the highest ranking in program history. Big Ten, college football and Cornhusker basketball fans will enjoy this latest episode of The Carriker Chronicles.



Hit the play button below to watch and listen, and scroll down for a synopsis.

This episode of The Carriker Chronicles looks at where Nebraska athletics is standing right now, with two big storylines driving the conversation: the football transfer portal and the men’s basketball season. Everything comes back to one simple question — did Nebraska come out ahead, or did it fall short?

On the football side, Adam digs into Nebraska’s portal activity and what it means moving forward. The discussion hits on roster turnover, where the Huskers needed help most, and whether the incoming transfers are true upgrades or just added depth. A lot of attention is paid to the quarterback room and overall offensive stability, along with how much Nebraska gained compared to what it lost. The offensive and defensive lines also come up, especially when it comes to physicality, depth, and being ready for Big Ten play. Coaching continuity, staff chatter, and overall momentum are part of the mix too, shaping how fans view this portal cycle. There are clear improvements, but also plenty that won’t be answered until the games are played.

Things are far more upbeat when Adam shifts to Nebraska basketball. He highlights what’s been a special season so far, pointing to consistency, confidence, and the ability to finish games as real signs of progress under Fred Hoiberg. It’s not just about the win total, either — it’s about how this team is changing the way Nebraska basketball is viewed nationally and how much energy it’s brought to the fan base. With sustained success being so rare in program history, the consensus is that Nebrasketball is firmly in the “win” column, even if expectations stay realistic heading toward March.

Basketball is clearly delivering momentum and belief right now, while football feels like a program still in transition — trending the right way, but not there yet. The verdict isn’t absolute, but it’s honest: Nebraska is winning on the court, and football is showing signs of progress but still has ground to cover before it can be labeled a success..

