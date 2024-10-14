Carriker Chronicles: Bill Busch on Husker Special Teams' Woes, Blackshirts' Success & More
Well worth the watch! Bill Busch's insight and analysis are unique, honest and make this one of Adam's favorite interviews! Coach Busch is a former Husker player and assistant, and he starts by discussing how he'd defend Nebraska's offense, his analysis of the Huskers' special teams struggles and the Blackshirts' success. Then he surprises Adam when he predicts the Huskers will beat teams like USC, Wisconsin and Iowa! Enjoy his expertise of the X's & O's and his thoughts on Husker quarterback Dylan Raiola.
Hit the play button above to watch. Get more Carriker Chronicles on SI, at Adam's website and on YouTube.
