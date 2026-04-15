Carriker Chronicles: Emmett Johnson With the Truth on Nebraska, Plus the NFL Draft
In this story:
Adam Carriker's one-on-one interview with Emmett Johnson is so good! Emmett reveals the truth about what happened at Nebraska. He discusses his relationship with Matt Rhule, the direction of Nebraska football, Dana Holgorsen's huge impact on the offense next season, RBs coach E.J. Barthel, the RB room, ups and downs of the NFL Draft process, and which teams might draft him.
Hit the play button for that and more in this episode of the Carriker Chronicles. For a synopsis, scroll down.
Emmett Johnson sits down with Adam Carriker to share his journey, mindset, and honest thoughts about his time with the Nebraska Cornhuskers. The conversation highlights both his personal growth and the direction of Nebraska football.
Johnson begins by talking about his recruiting story. Despite being named “Mr. Football” in Minnesota, he felt overlooked and underrated. This motivated him to work harder and prove himself at every level. He emphasizes that nothing was given to him—everything had to be earned through effort, discipline, and belief in himself.
Johnson has a term for his mindset: “TOTN” (Tune Out The Noise). This approach helped him stay focused despite criticism or outside opinions. He explains that blocking out negativity and trusting his preparation allowed him to perform at a higher level. This mindset also connects to his belief that “Saturday is earned” from the work put in during the week.
Johnson also discusses the future of Nebraska football under head coach Matt Rhule. He speaks highly of Rhule’s leadership and vision, saying the program is heading in a strong direction. He believes the culture is improving and that the team is building something special. Offensive coordinator Dana Holgorsen is also highlighted as a key influence. Johnson credits him with giving him opportunities and helping shape the offense into something more explosive. Running backs coach E.J. Barthel is another important figure, especially in developing the running back room and pushing players to improve.
Johnson also delves into his experience with the NFL Draft process. He describes both the exciting and stressful parts, including training, interviews, and the pressure to perform well in events like the 40-yard dash.While the process can be overwhelming, it’s also a reward for years of hard work. Johnson says that wherever he gets drafted, he plans to make an impact.
Additionally, he reflects on his favorite moments at Nebraska and the bonds he built with teammates. These memories show how much the program means to him beyond just football.
Emmett Johnson comes across as a determined, mentally strong athlete who has overcome challenges and continues to push forward. His belief in his own abilities makes it clear he is ready for the next step in his football career.
Program order
- 00:00 Let’s Go! Intro
- 01:00 Meet Emmett Johnson (Nebraska RB)
- 01:12 Mr. Football; “Underrated”?! His Recruiting Story
- 04:02 Built Different: Grinding at Every Level
- 04:40 “TOTN” – The Mindset That Changed Everything
- 05:59 2025 Season… What’s Coming for Nebraska
- 07:30 “Saturday Is Earned” – EJ’s Winning Mentality
- 07:57 2025 Season Breakdown (Real Talk)
- 09:07 Inside the NFL Draft Process (Right Now)
- 12:05 Best vs. WORST Parts of the NFL Draft Journey
- 14:00 Draft Night Plans + “Wherever I Go, I Dominate”
- 15:27 40-Yard Dash Drama: Combine vs. Pro Day
- 18:05 Nebraska RB Room – What’s Next
- 20:43 Dana Holgorsen Gave Him His Shot
- 22:13 Matt Rhule & The Future of Nebraska Football
- 25:12 Favorite Husker Moments (Must Hear)
- 26:48 What EJ Is Bumping Pre-Game
- 27:29 Fan Questions – Let’s Go
Stay up to date on all things Huskers by bookmarking Nebraska Cornhuskers On SI, subscribing to HuskerMax on YouTube and visiting HuskerMax.com daily.
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Adam’s dream of playing for the Huskers came to fruition. He was twice named first-team All-Big 12, leading the conference in sacks and winning the Big 12 Defensive Lineman of the Year award his senior season, along with several other awards, including finishing with All-America honors, in addition to being named to the Big 12 Commissioner’s Academic Honor Roll three times. He’s also been named to Nebraska’s All-Century Team, voted The Best Husker Defensive End since the start of the new millennium, and has been inducted into the Nebraska Football Hall of Fame. Adam went on to play eight years as a Defensive Lineman in the NFL with the St. Louis Rams and Washington Redskins. He was drafted in the 1st round, winning Rams Rookie of the Year; he’s the only Ram in franchise history to start all 16 games as a rookie. He also won the Strongest Redskin award multiple times during his career in the NFL. Since retiring, he’s experienced great success in the business world and has also appeared multiple times on National Television and Radio Shows, and currently hosts his highly popular show, the Carriker Chronicles, aka, the People’s Show, which has been viewed by millions!Follow adamcarriker94