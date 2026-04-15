Carriker Chronicles: Emmett Johnson With the Truth on Nebraska, Plus the NFL Draft

Adam Carriker's one-on-one interview with Emmett Johnson is so good! Emmett reveals the truth about what happened at Nebraska. He discusses his relationship with Matt Rhule, the direction of Nebraska football, Dana Holgorsen's huge impact on the offense next season, RBs coach E.J. Barthel, the RB room, ups and downs of the NFL Draft process, and which teams might draft him.



Hit the play button for that and more in this episode of the Carriker Chronicles. For a synopsis, scroll down.

Emmett Johnson sits down with Adam Carriker to share his journey, mindset, and honest thoughts about his time with the Nebraska Cornhuskers. The conversation highlights both his personal growth and the direction of Nebraska football.

Johnson begins by talking about his recruiting story. Despite being named “Mr. Football” in Minnesota, he felt overlooked and underrated. This motivated him to work harder and prove himself at every level. He emphasizes that nothing was given to him—everything had to be earned through effort, discipline, and belief in himself.

Johnson has a term for his mindset: “TOTN” (Tune Out The Noise). This approach helped him stay focused despite criticism or outside opinions. He explains that blocking out negativity and trusting his preparation allowed him to perform at a higher level. This mindset also connects to his belief that “Saturday is earned” from the work put in during the week.

Johnson also discusses the future of Nebraska football under head coach Matt Rhule. He speaks highly of Rhule’s leadership and vision, saying the program is heading in a strong direction. He believes the culture is improving and that the team is building something special. Offensive coordinator Dana Holgorsen is also highlighted as a key influence. Johnson credits him with giving him opportunities and helping shape the offense into something more explosive. Running backs coach E.J. Barthel is another important figure, especially in developing the running back room and pushing players to improve.

Emmett Johnson runs the ball against Northwestern last season. | Kenny Larabee, KLIN

Johnson also delves into his experience with the NFL Draft process. He describes both the exciting and stressful parts, including training, interviews, and the pressure to perform well in events like the 40-yard dash.While the process can be overwhelming, it’s also a reward for years of hard work. Johnson says that wherever he gets drafted, he plans to make an impact.

Additionally, he reflects on his favorite moments at Nebraska and the bonds he built with teammates. These memories show how much the program means to him beyond just football.

Emmett Johnson comes across as a determined, mentally strong athlete who has overcome challenges and continues to push forward. His belief in his own abilities makes it clear he is ready for the next step in his football career.

Program order

00:00 Let’s Go! Intro

Let’s Go! Intro 01:00 Meet Emmett Johnson (Nebraska RB)

Meet Emmett Johnson (Nebraska RB) 01:12 Mr. Football; “Underrated”?! His Recruiting Story

Mr. Football; “Underrated”?! His Recruiting Story 04:02 Built Different: Grinding at Every Level

Built Different: Grinding at Every Level 04:40 “TOTN” – The Mindset That Changed Everything

“TOTN” – The Mindset That Changed Everything 05:59 2025 Season… What’s Coming for Nebraska

2025 Season… What’s Coming for Nebraska 07:30 “Saturday Is Earned” – EJ’s Winning Mentality

“Saturday Is Earned” – EJ’s Winning Mentality 07:57 2025 Season Breakdown (Real Talk)

2025 Season Breakdown (Real Talk) 09:07 Inside the NFL Draft Process (Right Now)

Inside the NFL Draft Process (Right Now) 12:05 Best vs. WORST Parts of the NFL Draft Journey

Best vs. WORST Parts of the NFL Draft Journey 14:00 Draft Night Plans + “Wherever I Go, I Dominate”

Draft Night Plans + “Wherever I Go, I Dominate” 15:27 40-Yard Dash Drama: Combine vs. Pro Day

40-Yard Dash Drama: Combine vs. Pro Day 18:05 Nebraska RB Room – What’s Next

Nebraska RB Room – What’s Next 20:43 Dana Holgorsen Gave Him His Shot

Dana Holgorsen Gave Him His Shot 22:13 Matt Rhule & The Future of Nebraska Football

Matt Rhule & The Future of Nebraska Football 25:12 Favorite Husker Moments (Must Hear)

Favorite Husker Moments (Must Hear) 26:48 What EJ Is Bumping Pre-Game

What EJ Is Bumping Pre-Game 27:29 Fan Questions – Let’s Go

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