Nebraska Football Post-Spring Stock Report: Running Backs

For the second straight year, Nebraska did not add a running back via the transfer portal, and that’s okay.

In 2025, it worked: Emmett Johnson became a First-Team All-American. This year will look different, with an unproven group behind him, but there’s still reason for optimism.

With resources better allocated elsewhere, Dana Holgorsen is counting on internal development rather than another star emerging.

Here’s where Nebraska’s running back room stands after spring, from rising stock to lingering questions heading into the fall.

Updated Depth Chart

Unlike the quarterback room, Nebraska’s running back pecking order is far from settled, especially after true freshman Jamal Rule’s showing in the Red-White scrimmage on March 28.

One thing is clear. It will not resemble last season. In 2025, Emmett Johnson handled over 75% of the carries and 77% of the rushing production among running backs, and that came without playing in the bowl game.

Now, the gap is gone. Little separates projected starter Mekhi Nelson from the rest of the room, including the third and even fourth option. That creates both opportunity and uncertainty.

Every rep matters. One bad day can shift the depth chart, and for Nebraska’s backs, the difference between 10 carries and four on Saturdays may come down to consistency on the practice field.

Projected Depth Chart

So: Mekhi Nelson or So: Isaiah Mozee or Fr: Jamal Rule Jr: Kwinten Ives RFr: Conor Booth

Trending Up or Down?

Nebraska’s final spring scrimmage was in front of fans, but it was still just that. One performance, especially against a defense that ranked 99th against the run last season, only says so much.

The results were mixed. On 52 carries, Nebraska running backs totaled 342 yards, or 6.6 per attempt. That sounds strong, but 237 of those yards came against the second-team defense. The production had as much to do with the competition as it did the backs themselves.

One positive that carried over was ball security. Nebraska did not record a single fumble across 118 offensive plays, something that will need to hold against teams like Iowa, Ohio State, Indiana, and Oregon.

Overall, the group did not raise major concerns. The every-down dependability may not carry over from last year, but the blocking around them looks improved. If that holds, confidence in the run game should grow as the season nears.

Transfer Portal Impact

Nebraska chose not to build off Emmett Johnson’s breakout season by adding a running back through the portal. Instead, the staff is rolling with its current group.

Retention matters, especially with the type of players Rhule and his staff want to build around. Still, some skepticism remains about passing on outside help.

Heading into 2026, the Huskers are placing their trust in returning players and running backs coach EJ Barthel to develop talent from the high school ranks. He has recruited well outside of his position group, but entering year four, few of those additions have consistently produced at a high level.

For now, the approach is clear. NU is betting that what it has is enough. If it pays off, it will validate the staff’s vision year in and year out. If not, questions about roster evaluation and addressing needs will only grow.

What Changed Since 2025?

The identity has not changed. The personnel have. Nebraska still wants to be a physical, run-first offense, and 2026 will show whether the staff has developed a group capable of delivering on that.

A quarterback run game should help ease the burden on the running backs, while improved blocking and tempo could make the offense more dynamic. Still, the foundation remains the same. Establishing the run and creating consistent gains will dictate success.

What is different is how it gets done. Nebraska no longer has a single back to carry the load. Instead, it will rely on a committee approach.

If that works, the Huskers could build depth and long-term stability within the room. If not, the decision to rely on player development over the offseason will once again come into question, if you haven't already noticed the trend.

Biggest Question Mark Heading in 2026

The starting job is up for grabs. The question is who takes it.

Right now, Nelson appears to have the edge, but how long that lasts is unclear. He showed flashes in the spring scrimmage with 38 yards on seven carries, and in the Las Vegas Bowl, he broke out with 88 yards and a touchdown on 12 attempts. The production is there, but consistency will decide his role.

Mozee is trending upward as well. After arriving as a wide receiver in 2025, he has had a full offseason to develop at running back. Added size, experience, and comfort in the system make him a legitimate breakout candidate entering year two.

Ives and Rule may start in more limited roles, but both showed promise this spring. Rule’s 121-yard performance stood out, though one practice only proves so much. Ives brings a different dimension at 6-3 and 215 pounds, likely slotting into the power back role. How he handles his duties could determine whether his workload expands beyond short-yardage situations.