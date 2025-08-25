All Huskers

Carriker Chronicles: How Dana Holgorsen Is Transforming Nebraska's Offense

Adam dives into what the Huskers' offensive coordinator is doing differently and who might surprise you this season.

Adam Carriker

Carriker Chronicles
In this story:

Adam Carriker breaks down what Dana Holgorsen is doing differently with Nebraska's offense, what to expect from Holgorsen's offense, and the No. 1 one thing the Huskers need to do in order to be a top scoring offense. Learn just how tight end Heinrich Haarberg will be utilizied, what quarterback Dylan Raiola's biggest goal is, the name of an explosive surprise player, and Adam's single biggest concern for the Huskers this season as well.

The Carriker Chronicles truly is the “People’s Show,” because it’s a special show that gives you the rare ability to obtain unique insight on X's and O's. Also, learn in detail what the plans are with the running backs, wide receivers and offensive line. Dana Holgorsen's Nebraska offense is explained in this episode of the Carriker Chronicles unlike ever before!

Hit the play button below to watch, and get more Carriker Chronicles on SI, at Adam's website and on YouTube.

More From Nebraska On SI

feed

Stay up to date on all things Huskers by bookmarking Nebraska Cornhuskers On SI, subscribing to HuskerMax on YouTube, and visiting HuskerMax.com daily.

Published |Modified
Adam Carriker
ADAM CARRIKER

Adam’s dream of playing for the Huskers came to fruition. He was twice named first-team All-Big 12, leading the conference in sacks and winning the Big 12 Defensive Lineman of the Year award his senior season, along with several other awards, including finishing with All-America honors, in addition to being named to the Big 12 Commissioner’s Academic Honor Roll three times. He’s also been named to Nebraska’s All-Century Team, voted The Best Husker Defensive End since the start of the new millennium, and has been inducted into the Nebraska Football Hall of Fame. Adam went on to play eight years as a Defensive Lineman in the NFL with the St. Louis Rams and Washington Redskins. He was drafted in the 1st round, winning Rams Rookie of the Year; he’s the only Ram in franchise history to start all 16 games as a rookie. He also won the Strongest Redskin award multiple times during his career in the NFL. Since retiring, he’s experienced great success in the business world and has also appeared multiple times on National Television and Radio Shows, and currently hosts his highly popular show, the Carriker Chronicles, aka, the People’s Show, which has been viewed by millions!

Home/Football