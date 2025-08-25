Carriker Chronicles: How Dana Holgorsen Is Transforming Nebraska's Offense
Adam Carriker breaks down what Dana Holgorsen is doing differently with Nebraska's offense, what to expect from Holgorsen's offense, and the No. 1 one thing the Huskers need to do in order to be a top scoring offense. Learn just how tight end Heinrich Haarberg will be utilizied, what quarterback Dylan Raiola's biggest goal is, the name of an explosive surprise player, and Adam's single biggest concern for the Huskers this season as well.
The Carriker Chronicles truly is the “People’s Show,” because it’s a special show that gives you the rare ability to obtain unique insight on X's and O's. Also, learn in detail what the plans are with the running backs, wide receivers and offensive line. Dana Holgorsen's Nebraska offense is explained in this episode of the Carriker Chronicles unlike ever before!
Hit the play button below to watch
