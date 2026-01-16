Carriker Chronicles: Mike Ekeler Gone?

Adam Carriker shares info on the Mike Ekeler situation. Matt Rhule spoke publicly on Ekeler's contract offer from Nebraska football. If necessary, who would be Nebraska's next special teams coordinator? The Huskers have a huge weekend hosting transfer portal players at key positions. Today is the last day a player can enter the portal. Husker football also has a new assistant coach!



Hit the play button below to watch and listen, and scroll down for a synopsis.

Nebraska football is dealing with a pretty big coaching storyline right now, and it centers on special teams coordinator Mike Ekeler. Multiple credible reports suggest Ekeler is likely on his way to USC. CBS Sports reporter Matt Zenitz has said USC is “likely” to hire him, and as the offseason goes on, that seems to be where things are headed.

If that ends up happening, it would mean Ekeler leaves after just one season in Lincoln — but it was a really impactful one. In 2025, Nebraska’s special teams took a massive step forward under his watch. The unit went from being near the bottom nationally, around 112th, to ranking in the top 12 in several special teams metrics, according to ESPN’s Football Power Index.

The return game in particular was a huge strength. Nebraska ranked 9th in punt return yards and 4th in kick return yards, with production that topped what the program had put together over the last several seasons combined. They also did a much better job limiting opponent return yardage and were more reliable in the field goal game.

Head coach Matt Rhule has addressed the rumors and confirmed that Nebraska made Ekeler a strong contract extension offer during the season — one that would’ve made him one of the highest-paid special teams coaches in the country. Even with that offer on the table, USC’s interest appears very real, and Rhule has said he doesn’t know for sure whether Ekeler will be back.

Rhule has also made it clear that if Ekeler does leave, Nebraska isn’t going to panic. The plan would be to promote from within or reshuffle current staff responsibilities, rather than spending big on an outside hire.

There’s also been some other movement around the program this offseason. Rhule announced the addition of Miles Taylor as the new safeties coach. Taylor brings experience from an NFL coaching fellowship with the Los Angeles Chargers, along with time as a college defensive coordinator. Nebraska has also been active in the transfer portal, especially along the offensive and defensive lines, as the staff looks to build depth heading into 2026.

Carriker also gets into a behind-the-scenes story about what punters and kickers actually do during practice, and he touches on the continued success of other Husker sports. Most notably, of course, is Nebraska basketball, which is heading to Northwestern tomorrow with a chance to move to 18-0.

But the main football storyline right now is Mike Ekeler and the strong possibility that he’s headed to USC. It would end a short but impactful run at Nebraska and naturally raises questions about staff continuity and the direction of the program heading into 2026.

More From Nebraska On SI