Carriker Chronicles: Huskers' New Defensive Line Coach and Basketball's Top 5?

Adam Carriker's Gut Reaction to Nebraska's new defensive line coach, Corey Brown! Also, what is the truth about Nebraska basketball and coach Fred Hoiberg this season? Matt Rhule and Nebraska football have now hired all their new coaches now and there have been a lot of them. What should Husker fans realistically expect? Don't forget the new transfer portal additions as well.



Hit the play button below to watch and listen.

