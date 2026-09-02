Carriker Chronicles: No Excuses for Matt Rhule's 2026 Huskers

In this episode of the Carriker Chronicles, Adam Carriker breaks down Nebraska’s new-look offense and explains why there should be no excuses for the Huskers in the 2026 season.



One of the biggest storylines going into game one is the Huskers' offense under Dana Holgorsen. There's a new quarterback in Anthony Colandrea, along with new faces at running back and experienced wide receivers. Adam explains that Holgorsen’s job is simple: figure out who Nebraska has, understand what those players do best, and build the offense around their strengths.



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Colandrea is a major part of that discussion. His ability to move and make plays with his legs could give Nebraska a different dimension at quarterback. Carriker talks about whether Anthony Colandrea will be allowed to take off and run when opportunities are there, and how opposing defenses may try to keep him inside the pocket.

The offensive line should also be a major strength. Nebraska has size, experience, and a group that should be able to move people. Carriker goes deeper into the Xs and Os, including RPO concepts, boot action, Cover 3, red-zone football, and the importance of throwing the ball downfield. Nebraska struggled to consistently create those downfield plays last season, so that will be an important area to watch.

Situational football will also matter. First downs, third downs, and red-zone opportunities can decide close games. Nebraska needs to be better in those moments if it wants to take the next step.



Carriker then turns to the biggest message of the show: there are no excuses in 2026. Nebraska has recruited well for several years and has out-recruited nine of the 12 teams on its schedule. The Huskers also return plenty of experienced players, including an offensive line with a large number of returning snaps. Matt Rhule has now had time to build the program, improve the coaching staff, and bring in players who fit what Nebraska wants to do.

So, what would a successful season look like? Carriker says Nebraska should win at least eight games, beat a ranked opponent or Iowa, remain competitive in every game, and become a mentally and physically tougher football team.

The biggest question is how Nebraska responds when adversity hits. The talent, experience and coaching are there. Now, as Matt Rhule said, “It is time to go win.” Nebraska needs to prove it when games finally matter.

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