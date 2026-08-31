We made it, Common Fans. The offseason is over, fall camp is in the books, and your Nebraska Cornhuskers will play an actual game this week.

With game week finally here, the Common Fans offer five bold predictions for Nebraska football in 2026. From a breakout freshman running back to a Nebraska passing record, a resurgent Blackshirt defense, and two very different predictions for the Huskers' final record, we're officially allowing ourselves to believe again. Well, most of us are.

Is Jamal Rule Nebraska's Next Breakout Running Back?

The crew gets things started with a prediction that true freshman Jamal Rule will emerge as Nebraska's starting running back by the end of the season. The Common Fans have a pretty good recent track record when it comes to Husker running backs, as we were driving the Emmett Johnson bandwagon well before his All-American season, so naturally we look forward to taking full credit if this one works out, too.

With no obvious workhorse returning, a (hopefully) improved offensive line and a mobile quarterback helping the running game, the opportunity could be there for Rule to follow in the footsteps of other Husker backs who made an impact as true freshmen.

Can Anthony Colandrea Rewrite the Nebraska Record Book?

Matty O predicts Anthony Colandrea, aka Tony C, will break Nebraska's single-season record for touchdown passes.

The current record is 26, set by Zac Taylor, and the boys discuss the possibility that the combination of Colandrea, Dana Holgorsen and an intriguing group of receivers could finally take it down. After throwing for more than 3,400 yards last season, Tony C has already shown he can sling it. Now we'll find out if he can do it in the Big Ten.

Will the Blackshirts Get Back to Being the Blackshirts?

Another bold prediction: Rob Aurich's first Nebraska defense will finish in the top 25 nationally in total defense.

After the run defense fell apart late last season, the Common Fans discuss why a simpler, more aggressive approach could help Nebraska get back to what we believe should always be the foundation of the program: defense. Stop the run. Get after the quarterback. Force turnovers. Give your dudes an opportunity to make plays.

Nebraska has made progress defensively under Matt Rhule, but after last season’s regression, the next step is becoming the kind of physical, attacking Blackshirt defense that can change games.

Nine Wins...or Five?

The episode sees two wildly different predictions for Nebraska’s final record. TJ predicts Nebraska goes 9-3. Geoff predicts 5-7.

That sends the Common Fans into a full breakdown of a difficult 2026 schedule. Indiana, Oregon and Ohio State represent the top tier, while games against Washington, Illinois and Iowa may ultimately tell us much more about where Nebraska stands in year four under Matt Rhule.

Can Nebraska finally start winning against the teams in its own weight class? Can it knock off a ranked opponent? Can the Huskers catch a couple of the breaks that have seemingly gone against them for years? Or is Geoff right that we're all setting ourselves up to have our hearts broken again?

In any event, the speculation is almost over. Football is back. Everybody is 0-0, every possibility is still on the table, and for at least a few more days, we're choosing to believe.

Well, most of us.

Check out the episode on YouTube, listen on the Common Fan website, or find it on any audio platform where you get your podcasts.

Or watch now! As always, GBR for LIFE!

Stay up to date on all things Huskers by bookmarking Nebraska Cornhuskers On SI , subscribing to HuskerMax on YouTube , and visiting HuskerMax.com daily.