Carriker Chronicles: UNI vs. Nebraska Football Prediction and John Bullock Interview
Nebraska football hasn't started a season 4-0 since 2016. The Huskers can't afford a letdown vs Northern Iowa this Saturday, and then Nebraska will face Illinois in a battle of potential unbeatens on Friday Sept. 20th in the 400th consecutive sellout inside Memorial Stadium. Adam predicts the Huskers will start the season 4-0. Then, one of Adam's favorite players on the team, current Blackshirt John Bullock, joins the Carriker Chronicles. John talks about why players don't want to transfer from Nebraska, who the leaders on the defense are, why he believes that the Blackshirts can be a top-five defense, if not the best defense in the country.
