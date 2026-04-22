Adam Carriker is joined by HuskerOnline publisher Sean Callahan to break down the upcoming season for Matt Rhule and Nebraska football. Callahan gives unique insight on what Nebraska's offense may look like, realistic expectation for quarterback Anthony Colandrea, if the offensive line is legit better, the new 4-2-5 defense, the undersized defensive line and if the Huskers will win more than seven games. Also, will Nebraska basketball make a Sweet 16 run again?



Hit the play button for that and more in this episode of the Carriker Chronicles. For a synopsis, scroll down.

Synopsis

In the latest installment of the Carriker Chronicles, Adam Carriker and Sean Callahan discuss the upcoming season for Nebraska football and why this year is so important. They explain that Year 4 under Matt Rhule is a big turning point because by now, the program should reflect his system, culture, and recruiting. If things are going to work long-term, this is the season where fans should really start to see it.

One of the first things they talk about is the overall vibe of the offseason. Callahan mentions that Nebraska has “closed the lab,” meaning the team is done experimenting and now fully focused on playing football. The expectation is that players understand the system better and can execute at a higher level without the outside distractions.

They also discuss the offense and what it might look like under Dana Holgorsen. While there may be some similarities to past systems, there will also be differences based on the players Nebraska has. Part of the conversation is quarterback Anthony Colandrea, and they set realistic expectations for him. He doesn’t have to be perfect, but he does need to be consistent, make plays with his feet and take care of the football.

Nebraska quarterback Anthony Colandrea. | Kenny Larabee, KLIN

The offensive line is another key topic. Callahan believes the group has improved this offseason, especially with players like Elijah Pritchett, who seems to be on the uptick. If the offensive line can protect the quarterback and create running lanes, it could make a huge difference for the entire offense. They also mention the running back room, which has potential but still needs to prove itself during the season.

On defense, Nebraska is expected to run more of a 4-2-5 scheme this year. This means more speed on the field, but it also raises questions about size, especially on the defensive line. One of the biggest concerns is whether the defensive front can hold up against physical teams. However, they point out that the secondary might be the strongest position group, which could help balance things out.

Special teams are briefly discussed, with the expectation that they will be solid but not necessarily a major strength or weakness. Recruiting is another area where Nebraska seems to be trending in the right direction, which is important for building long-term success.

They also touch on men's basketball and whether the team can make another Sweet 16 run. While it’s possible, it will depend heavily on player development and who will replace those that have left.

To wrap it up, they debate whether Nebraska football will win more than seven games this season. It’s seen as a realistic but challenging goal. This is a critical year for Matt Rhule and the program, and fans should have a much clearer idea of the team’s future by the end of the season.

Program order

00:00: Intro

Intro 01:09: Sean Callahan Joins the Show

Sean Callahan Joins the Show 01:54: Year 4 Under Matt Rhule

Year 4 Under Matt Rhule 04:04: Offseason Vibe: Closing the Lab, Focusing on Football

Offseason Vibe: Closing the Lab, Focusing on Football 05:30: Dana Holgorsen: Similarities & Differences to Expect

Dana Holgorsen: Similarities & Differences to Expect 07:30: Offensive Line: Offseason Improvements

Offensive Line: Offseason Improvements 09:45: Elijah Pritchett Spotlight

Elijah Pritchett Spotlight 12:54: Running Back Room: What to Expect

Running Back Room: What to Expect 15:20: Defensive Scheme: What to Expect This Year

Defensive Scheme: What to Expect This Year 18:53: Biggest Defensive Question Marks

Biggest Defensive Question Marks 22:10: Strongest Defensive Position Group

Strongest Defensive Position Group 23:00: Special Teams Outlook

Special Teams Outlook 25:08: Recruiting Class Breakdown

Recruiting Class Breakdown 27:45: Nebraska Basketball Preview

Nebraska Basketball Preview 29:50: Over/Under: 7 Wins Next Season

Over/Under: 7 Wins Next Season 31:18: Fan Questions

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