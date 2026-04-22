Carriker Chronicles: Sean Callahan on Matt Rhule's Critical Year 4 at Nebraska
In this story:
Adam Carriker is joined by HuskerOnline publisher Sean Callahan to break down the upcoming season for Matt Rhule and Nebraska football. Callahan gives unique insight on what Nebraska's offense may look like, realistic expectation for quarterback Anthony Colandrea, if the offensive line is legit better, the new 4-2-5 defense, the undersized defensive line and if the Huskers will win more than seven games. Also, will Nebraska basketball make a Sweet 16 run again?
Hit the play button for that and more in this episode of the Carriker Chronicles. For a synopsis, scroll down.
Synopsis
In the latest installment of the Carriker Chronicles, Adam Carriker and Sean Callahan discuss the upcoming season for Nebraska football and why this year is so important. They explain that Year 4 under Matt Rhule is a big turning point because by now, the program should reflect his system, culture, and recruiting. If things are going to work long-term, this is the season where fans should really start to see it.
One of the first things they talk about is the overall vibe of the offseason. Callahan mentions that Nebraska has “closed the lab,” meaning the team is done experimenting and now fully focused on playing football. The expectation is that players understand the system better and can execute at a higher level without the outside distractions.
They also discuss the offense and what it might look like under Dana Holgorsen. While there may be some similarities to past systems, there will also be differences based on the players Nebraska has. Part of the conversation is quarterback Anthony Colandrea, and they set realistic expectations for him. He doesn’t have to be perfect, but he does need to be consistent, make plays with his feet and take care of the football.
The offensive line is another key topic. Callahan believes the group has improved this offseason, especially with players like Elijah Pritchett, who seems to be on the uptick. If the offensive line can protect the quarterback and create running lanes, it could make a huge difference for the entire offense. They also mention the running back room, which has potential but still needs to prove itself during the season.
On defense, Nebraska is expected to run more of a 4-2-5 scheme this year. This means more speed on the field, but it also raises questions about size, especially on the defensive line. One of the biggest concerns is whether the defensive front can hold up against physical teams. However, they point out that the secondary might be the strongest position group, which could help balance things out.
Special teams are briefly discussed, with the expectation that they will be solid but not necessarily a major strength or weakness. Recruiting is another area where Nebraska seems to be trending in the right direction, which is important for building long-term success.
They also touch on men's basketball and whether the team can make another Sweet 16 run. While it’s possible, it will depend heavily on player development and who will replace those that have left.
To wrap it up, they debate whether Nebraska football will win more than seven games this season. It’s seen as a realistic but challenging goal. This is a critical year for Matt Rhule and the program, and fans should have a much clearer idea of the team’s future by the end of the season.
Program order
- 00:00: Intro
- 01:09: Sean Callahan Joins the Show
- 01:54: Year 4 Under Matt Rhule
- 04:04: Offseason Vibe: Closing the Lab, Focusing on Football
- 05:30: Dana Holgorsen: Similarities & Differences to Expect
- 07:30: Offensive Line: Offseason Improvements
- 09:45: Elijah Pritchett Spotlight
- 12:54: Running Back Room: What to Expect
- 15:20: Defensive Scheme: What to Expect This Year
- 18:53: Biggest Defensive Question Marks
- 22:10: Strongest Defensive Position Group
- 23:00: Special Teams Outlook
- 25:08: Recruiting Class Breakdown
- 27:45: Nebraska Basketball Preview
- 29:50: Over/Under: 7 Wins Next Season
- 31:18: Fan Questions
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Adam’s dream of playing for the Huskers came to fruition. He was twice named first-team All-Big 12, leading the conference in sacks and winning the Big 12 Defensive Lineman of the Year award his senior season, along with several other awards, including finishing with All-America honors, in addition to being named to the Big 12 Commissioner’s Academic Honor Roll three times. He’s also been named to Nebraska’s All-Century Team, voted The Best Husker Defensive End since the start of the new millennium, and has been inducted into the Nebraska Football Hall of Fame. Adam went on to play eight years as a Defensive Lineman in the NFL with the St. Louis Rams and Washington Redskins. He was drafted in the 1st round, winning Rams Rookie of the Year; he’s the only Ram in franchise history to start all 16 games as a rookie. He also won the Strongest Redskin award multiple times during his career in the NFL. Since retiring, he’s experienced great success in the business world and has also appeared multiple times on National Television and Radio Shows, and currently hosts his highly popular show, the Carriker Chronicles, aka, the People’s Show, which has been viewed by millions!Follow adamcarriker94