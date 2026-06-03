Carriker Chronicles: Mike’l Severe on Nebraska Football’s Reality and Matt Rhule’s Tenure

Adam Carriker immensely respects Mike'l Severe and (finally!) interviews Mike'l for the first time ever. Severe speaks the truth on what's happened to Nebraska football, Matt Rhule's rebuild attempt, what's different this year for Nebraska, the Huskers' biggest strengths, biggest question marks, and how many games will Nebraska win this year? Enjoy the unique insight on the Carriker Chronicles!



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Synopsis

During the newest episode of the Carriker Chronicles, Adam Carriker interviews Mike'l Severe for the first time. The conversation addresses the decline of Husker football, how the program currently looks under Matt Rhule, and what fans can expect this season from Nebraska.

The conversion begins with discussing the biggest “what if” of Nebraska football’s past: the firing of Frank Solich. Severe says that many fans are still asking if things would have been different if Solich hadn’t been fired and had remained the head coach. Then the two men discuss Bill Callahan, and how Nebraska drifted away from its long-held option-based identity. Severe believes that the program spent years trying to reinvent itself after such a dramatic change, and that the following struggles were caused mainly by the loss of the program's football identity.

The Bo Pelini era was also a topic discussed between the two. While Pelini had lots of success in winning games and reaching bowl games, the team was never able to make the jump to being able to contend for a championship. Carriker and Severe went on to further talk about how Nebraska went from expecting nine or ten wins every season to just celebrating the possibility of winning seven games. Expectations had experienced major changes for the worse over the last two decades.

A major topic discussed during the interview was the Huskers' coaching decisions. Severe argues that one of the biggest reasons for the program’s decline was poor hiring choices. He reveals some behind-the-scenes ideas on Scott Frost and why things never worked out the way many fans had wanted.

Nebraska offensive coordinator Dana Holgorsen (left) and head coach Matt Rhule confer before the 2025 Cincinnati game | Kenny Larabee, KLIN

The discussion then turned to Matt Rhule and how the program currently looks. According to Severe, the biggest accomplishment that Rhule has has been changing the culture and overall structure of the Husker football program. While the wins haven’t arrived yet, Sevre thinks that Nebraska is being built on a more secure foundation than previous coaching attempts.

During the comparison of this team versus last year’s team, Severe points out the program’s improved maturity, leadership, and overall team development. On the other hand, he also identifies the defensive line as the Huskers' biggest question mark as the season approaches. Nebraska sometimes struggled against the run, and Severe explains how important it is to improve the run defense if Nebraska wants to compete at the top of the Big Ten. The conversation involves various philosophies on stopping the run, whether by creating a strong defensive wall at the line of scrimmage or by attacking gaps aggressively.

As the interview draws to a close, Severe examines Nebraska’s schedule and predicts the team’s win total. While he is hopeful about the direction the program is heading, he also emphasized the importance of showing real progress on the field. The episode ends with fan questions and thoughts on quarterback recruit Trae Taylor.

As a whole, the interview provides honest insights about Nebraska’s past, present, and future. Severe gives a realistic perspective on why the program declined from national prominence and why many fans think Matt Rhule might finally be making a strong foundation capable of returning Husker football to long-term success.

Program order

00:00 Welcome & Intro

Welcome & Intro 01:31 Introducing Mike'l Severe

Introducing Mike'l Severe 02:02 What If Nebraska Hadn't Fired Frank Solich?

What If Nebraska Hadn't Fired Frank Solich? 04:18 The Callahan Era: Changing Nebraska's Identity

The Callahan Era: Changing Nebraska's Identity 06:53 Bo Pelini's Teams: Why Didn't the Stars Align?

Bo Pelini's Teams: Why Didn't the Stars Align? 10:47 From Firing 9-Win Coaches to Chasing 7 Wins

From Firing 9-Win Coaches to Chasing 7 Wins 12:50 Nebraska's Biggest Issue: Hiring Mistakes

Nebraska's Biggest Issue: Hiring Mistakes 14:36 Behind the Scenes with Scott Frost

Behind the Scenes with Scott Frost 15:03 Matt Rhule's Biggest Improvement So Far

Matt Rhule's Biggest Improvement So Far 18:09 Biggest Difference Between Last Year's Team and This Year's Team

Biggest Difference Between Last Year's Team and This Year's Team 19:35 Iowa Recap: Field Goals vs. Touchdowns

Iowa Recap: Field Goals vs. Touchdowns 20:00 Nebraska's Biggest Question Mark: Defensive Line

Nebraska's Biggest Question Mark: Defensive Line 21:34 Fixing the Run Defense

Fixing the Run Defense 24:00 Stopping the Run: Attack vs. Build a Wall

Stopping the Run: Attack vs. Build a Wall 25:23 Nebraska's Win Total Prediction & Schedule Breakdown

Nebraska's Win Total Prediction & Schedule Breakdown 27:24 Jet Award Roundtable, Auction & Raffle

Jet Award Roundtable, Auction & Raffle 28:16 Questions from Fans

Questions from Fans 28:44 Thoughts on Trae Taylor

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