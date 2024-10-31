All Huskers

Carriker Chronicles: UCLA-Nebraska Football Preview, Key Points & Prediction

Surprising keys to the game and noteworthy stats from Adam and Bruins insider James H. Williams of USA Today Sports.

NEBRASKA-UCLA Prediction! USA TODAY Sports Reporter (& UCLA Insider) James H. Williams Joins Adam!
Adam Carriker and UCLA insider James H. Williams of USA Today Sports believe this may be a must-win game for Nebraska. They also think UCLA may be better than people believe, due to the fact they've played four teams ranked in the top 13, three of which are still undefeated -- Indiana, No. 1 Oregon and No. 3 Penn State. Adam and James may have unlocked some surprising keys to the game and some key stats.

