Carriker Chronicles: UCLA-Nebraska Football Preview, Key Points & Prediction
Surprising keys to the game and noteworthy stats from Adam and Bruins insider James H. Williams of USA Today Sports.
In this story:
Adam Carriker and UCLA insider James H. Williams of USA Today Sports believe this may be a must-win game for Nebraska. They also think UCLA may be better than people believe, due to the fact they've played four teams ranked in the top 13, three of which are still undefeated -- Indiana, No. 1 Oregon and No. 3 Penn State. Adam and James may have unlocked some surprising keys to the game and some key stats.
Hit the play button above to watch. Get more Carriker Chronicles on SI, at Adam's website and on YouTube.
MORE: Matt Rhule’s “Championship Mindset” speech and how it translates to on-field success
MORE: The Stretch Big: Nebrasketball Season Preview with Wilson Moore
MORE: Nebraska Volleyball Preview: No. 7 Wisconsin and Northwestern
MORE: Keys to Victory: Nebraska vs. UCLA
MORE: Matt Rhule Already Sees Great Improvement From Dylan Raiola
Stay up to date on all things Huskers by bookmarking Nebraska Cornhuskers On SI, subscribing to HuskerMax on YouTube, and visiting HuskerMax.com daily.
Published |Modified