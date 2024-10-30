Matt Rhule Already Sees Great Improvement From Dylan Raiola
Starting a true freshman quarterback is fraught with risks, regardless of his potential.
Nebraska head coach Matt Rhule understood those dangers when he named true freshman Dylan Raiola his starting quarterback for his second season as head coach of the Huskers. So far, that decision has led to mixed offensive results. There have been times when Raiola has flashed excellence, and other times when he has shown his youth and inexperience. But that all comes with the territory of being a freshman who is playing major college football for the first time.
Rhule comprehends the immense challenge it must be for such a young player to navigate an atmosphere like the one Nebraska encountered at Ohio State this past weekend. To make matters even more interesting, Raiola had previously committed to the Buckeyes while he was still in high school.
“Think about it, you’re a freshman quarterback going out in front of 100,000 people all of whom already have a feeling about you since you were once committed there. Another one of your freshmen drops the kickoff return and you start on the one-yard line. You bobble the opening kickoff. The thing I loved about Dylan was that he just settled down. He gave us chances.”
Raiola has accumulated 1,744 passing yards this season, along with nine touchdowns. However, Rhule believes those statistics do not fully encapsulate Raiola’s performance. He asserts that Raiola has been playing even better than his statistics suggest.
“If you go back over the last four games and calculate in all of the defensive pass interference yardage because we throw so many go-balls, that would add in to what he’s done passing yard wise,” Rhule said. “I think he sees the things he’s improving upon; there’s no better teacher than experience. I think he’s getting a ton of experience. They threw a lot of things at him this week. Rutgers threw a lot of things at him, but they threw a lot more things at him this week than what he’s seen in the past, and I thought he adjusted and handled really well.”
Games like the one Raiola just played in are pivotal in shaping the kind of player he’ll become. Playing in a hostile road atmosphere, like Ohio State, is a skill every great quarterback must master. Despite the Huskers’ 21-17 loss, Raiola gave them a fighting chance.
As a true freshman, it’s remarkable to provide your team with an opportunity to win in such a challenging environment. However, as his career progresses, these chances to win must translate into actual victories. With Raiola’s development, it seems like that’s exactly what’s in store for him.
Stay up to date on all things Huskers by bookmarking Nebraska Cornhuskers On SI, subscribing to HuskerMax on YouTube, and visiting HuskerMax.com daily.