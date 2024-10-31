Nebraska Volleyball Preview: No. 7 Wisconsin and Northwestern
It’s finally here.
For most years, this week is season-defining. When it’s not, it’s still one of the biggest weeks on the calendar while holding national implications.
It’s Wisconsin week for the No. 2 Nebraska volleyball team. This time, however, the two college volleyball bluebloods will first battle inside the UW Fieldhouse, a house of horrors that the Huskers haven’t won in since 2013. Last season’s first clash of No. 1 versus No. 2 couldn’t be decided until a Badger net violation confirmed through a review in the fifth set handed Nebraska its first win over Wisconsin in 10 contests.
Stakes are much lower in the first go around between the two schools, but that won’t hinder the rivalry and animosity that exists between two programs who have more cross over than they would both like to admit. The entirety of the college volleyball world will tune in to the first of two behemoth matchups on Friday night, with the winner sitting in stride with Penn State at the top of the conference standings and the loser suddenly becoming the third wheel in the Big Ten race.
Here’s all you need to know as NU begins its four-match road trip.
How to Follow Along
Matchup: No. 2 Nebraska (20-1, 10-0 B1G) at No. 7 Wisconsin (15-4, 9-1 B1G)
When: Friday, November 1
Where: UW Fieldhouse, Madison, Wis.
Time: 8 p.m. CDT
Watch: Big Ten Network
Listen: Huskers Radio Network and Affiliates
Wisconsin Scout
Head Coach: Kelly Sheffield | 12th Season | 307-65 (.825) at Wisconsin | 579-177 Career HC Record (.766) | Three-Time B1G Coach OTY (‘22, ‘19, ‘14) | One National Championship (2021) and Five B1G Championships (‘14,’19,’20,’21,’22).
2023 Record: 30-4 (17-3 B1G, 2nd) | AVCA National Player of the Year, First-Team All-American, Second-Team All-American, Two Third-Team All-Americans, Honorable Mention All-American | B1G Player of the Year, Three First Team All-Big Ten members, One Second Team All-Big Ten selection | 3-1 loss to eventual national champion Texas in the Final Four.
All-Time Series: Nebraska Leads 20-14-1 (Nov. 24, 2023 last matchup, Wisconsin 3-0)
Fun Fact: Nebraska coach John Cook led the Wisconsin program from 1992 through 1998 before going back to Nebraska. He achieved a 161-73 overall record, including back-to-back 30-win seasons and trips to the Elite Eight in his final two years in Madison. His .688 winning percentage was the highest in school history for coaches with more than one season until Kelly Sheffield arrived to revitalize the program.
Key Returners: Sarah Franklin, OH, Gr. | Devyn Robinson, MB / OPP, Gr. | CC Crawford, MB, Gr. | Anna Smrek, MB / OPP, Sr. | Gulce Guctekin, L, Jr. | Julia Orzol, OH / L, Sr. | Carter Booth, MB, Jr.
Key Additions: Carly Anderson, S, Gr. (Montana) | Charlie Fuerbringer, S, Fr. (Recruit) | Trinity Shadd-Ceres, OH, Fr. (Recruit) | Lola Schumacher, L / DS, Fr. (Recruit).
Key Departures: Temi Thomas-Ailara, OH (Eligibility) | Izzy Ashburn, S (Eligibility) | MJ Hammill, S (Eligibility).
Outlook: This loaded Wisconsin senior class will run it back one more time in pursuit of claiming its second national title after winning the program’s first in 2021 over the Huskers. After losing to Texas last season in the Final Four, reigning National Player of the Year Sarah Franklin, All Americans Devyn Robinson and Anna Smrek, as well as CC Crawford return for either their fifth or senior seasons. Throw in the return of Swiss army knife Julia Orzol and 6-7 All-American blocker Carter Booth and this Badger team is loaded for another run at the Final Four - this time in Louisville.
The biggest question centered on the setter position as head coach Kelly Sheffield said goodbye to his 6-2 offensive system with setters Izzy Ashburn (Tied for second in school career aces) and MJ Hammill each graduating. Much like their fellow Big Ten rivals, Wisconsin chose to rely on a true freshman to run the show in Charlie Fuerbringer, the No. 1-ranked setter in the country coming into Madison. She’s so far delivered amongst a strong, veteran lineup averaging 10.60 assists (4th in B1G) and 2.03 digs per set. She’s also chipped in 22 aces which is tied for second on the team and one behind the team leader.
Franklin has continued to play like the top player in the country with 4.41 kills per set on a .295 hitting percentage. Although, her heavy usage is something to watch out for. Her 775 attacks is more than double that of Anna Smrek (357) who’s second. Still, Smrek is using her 6-9 nine frame to her advantage with 2.83 kills per set on a .342 clip while Devyn Robinson is third on the squad with 2.20 kills per set while hitting .379.
Freshman Lola Schumacher has seen the majority of her starts at libero while returning junior Gulce Guctekin sticks at defensive specialist. Schumacher leads the team with 3.68 digs per set while Booth leads the defensive with 75 blocks. The Badger block is always a force and that’s no different in 2024 with four players having 70 or more blocks. Aside from Booth, Robinson (74), Smrek (74) and Crawford (71) all reach those marks.
There was an early learning curve for this experienced Badger team as a trio of losses to No. 6 Louisville, No. 1 Texas and No. 5 Stanford gave UW a 1-3 record, but a 14-1 stretch since has the Badgers near the top of the conference standings. The only blemish being a five-set loss to No. 18 Minnesota on the road, but there’s a chance that costs them in the B1G race despite playing the Huskers twice and No. 3 Penn State at home in early November.
It’s never safe making a prediction in a match like this, but the Badgers are playing well, sweeping a very good No. 10 Purdue team last Saturday. A Boilermaker team that pushed Nebraska to five sets just a couple weeks ago. Home court will matter and the Badgers have won eight-straight against NU at the Fieldhouse, pointing towards a mighty advantage that the Huskers will need to overcome for their first win in Madison in over a decade.
How to Follow Along
Matchup: No. 2 Nebraska (20-1, 10-0 B1G) at Northwestern (4-14, 2-8 B1G)
When: Sunday, November 3
Where: Welsh-Ryan Arena, Evanston, Ill.
Time: 12 p.m. CDT
Watch: B1G+
Listen: Huskers Radio Network and Affiliates
Northwestern Scout
Head Coach: Tim Nollan | 1st Season | 99-50 (.664) Career HC Record | HC at Grand Canyon with a 95-36 overall record leading the school to its first-ever NCAA Tournament berth | Eight years as assistant at USC.
2023 Record: 15-15 (9-11 B1G, T-8th) | Oen First Team All-Big Ten member | Did not qualify for the postseason.
All-Time Series: Nebraska leads 20-1 (2023 last matchup, Nebraska won 3-1)
Series Fun Fact: The Huskers lone loss to the Wildcats was a four-set defeat on the road in 2011. NU has won 16-straight since with sweeps in 10 of the last 13 years matchups.
Key Returners: Alexa Rousseau, S, Gr. | Drew Wright, L, Soph. | Kennedy Hill, MB, Jr. | Kathryn Randorf, OH, Jr. | Gigi Navarrete, DS / L, Soph.
Key Additions: Buse Hazan, OH, Jr. (South Florida) | Lauren Carter, S, Jr. (Denver) | Rylen Reid, OH, Jr. (Florida Gulf Coast) | Sophia Summers, MB, Gr. (Washington) | Lily Wagner, OH, Soph. (Liberty).
Key Departures: Julia Sangiacomo, OH (Eligibility) | Averie Hernandez, OH, (Illinois) | Leilani Dodson, MB (UCLA) | Maddy Chinn, OH (Eligibility) | Ellee Stinson, L / DS (Texas A&M).
Outlook: Northwestern was put into a tough position following the 2023 season and it’s no surprise to see middling results more than halfway through 2024. Shane Davis and the University mutually agreed to part ways after his eighth season in which he went 103-128, but struggled with a 45-105 conference record. The parting of ways stems from the lack of momentum in the program, but also the off-court issues that plagued Davis in his last few years.
In July of 2023, it was reported that Davis was suspended in March 2021 for his role in the hazing of one of his players. On July 24, Davis was named in a lawsuit for the hazing allegations.
Tim Nollan was hired two months later on Feb. 6 and went to work to bring in five transfers to replace a batch of departures. The loss of Davis was felt in those departures with standout underclassman Averie Hernandez transferring away to in-conference foe Illinois. Leading blocker Leilani Dodson sought out the sunny skies of Los Angeles and went to UCLA while starting libero Ellee Dodson (4.41 D/S) took her talents to Aggieland at Texas A&M. Plus, Julia Sangiacomo, who was a First Team All-Big Ten selection, graduated and now plays in Turkey professionally.
South Florida transfer Buse Hazan leads this revamped Wildcast squad with 3.00 kills per set while tying the team high with 20 aces. However, the support behind her has been spotty with no one else on the roster with a kills per set mark higher than 1.93, which belongs to setter Alexa Rousseau, who’s also spending time as a hitter. Lauren Carter will also see time at setter as she came over from Denver for her junior campaign.
Kennedy Hill is the anchor in the middle with a team-high 82 blocks while hitting .312 on the season with 121 total kills. Coming over from Washington, Sophia Summers has established herself as the second middle with 69 blocks and 1.27 kills per set. Drew Wright started her college career as a hitter, but has transitioned to a libero leading the Wildcats with 2.88 digs per set and 20 aces.
This first season was always about laying the foundation and nothing has shown otherwise. It will be interesting to see if Nollan’s abundance of success at Grand Canyon can translate to the Big Ten. Davis, who won two national titles on the men’s side at Chicago-Loyola, could never find consistent success. Will Nollan’s tenure end differently? The Wildcats certainly hope so.
Stay up to date on all things Huskers by bookmarking Nebraska Cornhuskers On SI, subscribing to HuskerMax on YouTube, and visiting HuskerMax.com daily.