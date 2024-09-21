All Huskers

Carriker Gut Reaction: Nebraska Football's Gut Punch of a Loss

Adam Carriker expresses his frustration after the Huskers fall to Illinois in overtime

Adam Carriker

In this story:

Adam Carriker expresses the frustration most Husker fans are feeling right now. Tony White's Blackshirts struggled to stop the Illinois passing attack, Dylan Raiola played well overall, but Nebraska's offense struggled to run the ball & the Huskers special teams need to improve quickly. There are some positives, but Nebraska left several points on the field & the refs definitely had an impact on the game as well.

Hit the play button above to watch, and get more Carriker Chronicles on SI, at Adam's website and on YouTube.

