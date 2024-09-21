WATCH: Nebraska Football Quarterback Dylan Raiola Postgame; Cornhuskers Fall to Illini in Overtime
Nebraska football quarterback Dylan Raiola met with the media following a 31-24 overtime loss to Illinois. The Huskers fall to 3-1 on the season.
You can watch the full appearance above. Below is a portion of what Raiola had to say.
On what he saw on play at the end of the fourth quarter
“I saw Luke (Lindenmeyer) wide open. I don’t know. I missed the throw to win the game. I mean that was our chance to win the game. I’ll take this game on my back and I have to get better and be better for our team. I put us into a position to win.”
On immediate takeaways from first Big Ten game
“It wasn’t anything different. Same old football. It’s not a different kind of football playing in the Big Ten and playing other conferences. It was fine. It was fun. Great atmosphere. We came up short.”
On the defense’s performance
“It’s not really the defense’s fault. It’s our job to score regardless of circumstances. They had a fine oiled machine on offense. Their quarterback played his butt off. Hats off to them. Had a great game plan. There’s really no added pressure. It just comes down to execution. I think our defense played very well. There’s little things that we want to obviously get back and change the game.”
MORE: WATCH: Nebraska Football Coach Matt Rhule Postgame; Cornhuskers Fall to Illini in Overtime
MORE: No. 24 Illinois Tops No. 22 Nebraska in Overtime
MORE: No. 22 Nebraska Football Leads No. 24 Illinois at Halftime
MORE: Football Availability Report: Nebraska vs. Illinois
MORE: Looking Back: 2023 Nebraska Football vs. Illinois
Stay up to date on all things Huskers by bookmarking Nebraska Cornhuskers On SI, subscribing to HuskerMax on YouTube, and visiting HuskerMax.com daily.