No. 24 Illinois Tops No. 22 Nebraska in Overtime
The drought in ranked vs. ranked matchups for Nebraska football continues.
No. 24 Illinois knocked off No. 22 Nebraska 31-24 in overtime Friday. The game marked the 400th consecutive sellout for Memorial Stadium, and the first loss for the Big Red in a milestone game (ending in 00 or 50).
The Husker offense took some time to get going, punting after a single first down on the opening drive. The next offensive possession saw a more than eight-minute drive end with a short field goal.
The field goal was an answer to Illinois racing downfield for an easy touchdown on their opening drive. The next possession wasn't so successful, as Blackshirt John Bullock ripped the ball free. The Big Red scored a touchdown four plays later.
After Illinois tied the game 10-10 with their own field goal, Nebraska looked to be answering with another scoring drive. Dylan Raiola threw a beautiful ball to the end zone but the Illini defender ripped the ball from Isaiah Neyor, giving the freshman QB a second tough-luck interception in as many games.
The Illini did nothing with the extra possession, coming up short on a fourth down in Nebraska territory.
With 3:22 to go in the half, NU burned 3:06 and got a highlight-reel touchdown catch from Neyor to take the lead into halftime.
Out of the break, the teams exchanged punts before scoring a trio of touchdowns in a row, with two going to Illinois. A quick three-and-out later, and Illinois had the ball with under nine minutes to go and a chance to take the lead.
Instead, Husker defensive back Ceyair Wright sacked Altmyer, stripping the ball in the process. The Huskers now had the ball, and momentum, to retake the lead.
The Huskers ran off more than five minutes of clock on the possession. On third and three from the Illinois 21, Raiola missed Luke Lindenmeyer in the end zone. The ensuing field goal attempt from John Hohl missed wide.
Illinois was able to run the clock to under 30 seconds before being forced to punt. Nebraska elected to kneel and run out the clock, sending the game to overtime.
The Illini had the ball first in the extra period and scored on two plays. Nebraska went backward immediately with a false start. Quarterback Dylan Raiola was then sacked twice. After picking up 13 yards on third down, Raiola was sacked again to end the game.
Illinois improves to 4-0 on the year. Nebraska falls to 3-1.
Raiola finished 24-for-35 passing, with three touchdowns and an interception. He was sacked six times. Altmyer completed 21-of-27 passes for 215 yards and four scores, getting sacked just twice.
NU managed just 48 yards on the ground, but that includes the 52 yards lost on sacks. Dante Dowdell had 20 carries for 74 yards.
IU ran for 166 yards.
Nebraska had two receivers near the 100-yard mark. Jahmal Banks had eight receptions for 94 yards while Neyor reeled in four catches for 90 yards and a pair of touchdowns.
The Huskers go on the road next Saturday to face Purdue.
Nebraska Athletics Notes
- Tonight’s game marked the 400th consecutive sellout at Memorial Stadium dating back to 1962. The first game in the sellout streak was on Nov. 3, 1962, against Missouri.
- Tonight’s game marked the first non-Black Friday weekday game at Memorial Stadium since Sept. 20, 2001, against Rice. That game was originally scheduled for Sept. 15, 2001, but was postponed following the 9/11 terrorist attacks.
- Nebraska opened Big Ten Conference play at home for the first time since 2017. Nebraska fell to 6-8 in Big Ten openers, including 4-1 in Big Ten openers played at Memorial Stadium. Nebraska is 3-3 in Big Ten openers against Illinois.
- The Huskers played their first overtime since a 24-17 loss at Wisconsin in November of last season. Nebraska fell to 8-9 all-time in overtime contests, including 2-2 at Memorial Stadium. Nebraska has lost eight consecutive overtime games dating back to a 37-34 win at Iowa on Nov. 28, 2014.
- Nebraska’s 18-play first quarter drive that ended in a field goal was Nebraska’s longest in terms of plays since a 19-play touchdown drive at Illinois in the 2021 season opener.
- Freshman quarterback Dylan Raiola completed 24-of-35 passes for 297 yards and three touchdowns. The 297 passing yards were a career best for Raiola, bettering his 247 yards last week against UNI.
- Raiola’s three touchdown passes marked the first time a Husker has thrown for three TDs since Casey Thompson at Iowa in 2022.
- Senior receiver Jahmal Banks had eight catches for 94 yards, including five catches for 61 yards in the first half. Banks increased his career receiving yardage total to 1,574 yards with his receiving total.
- Senior receiver Isaiah Neyor had a 6-yard TD reception in the first quarter and an 11-yard TD catch in the second quarter, giving him a team-leading four touchdown receptions this season. Neyor finished the game with four catches for 90 yards. He also tied his career high with two touchdowns catches.
- Neyor had catches of 44 and 29 yards in the second half and has three catches this season of at least 29 yards. He entered tonight’s game averaging 20.4 yards on his 65 career catches.
- Tight end Thomas Fidone caught two passes for 46 yards in the game. His 46 receiving yards were a career best and his 29-yard reception in the third quarter tied his career long reception (also vs. La. Tech, 2023).
- Running back Dante Dowdell has a career-high 20 carries rushes for 72 yards, two shy of his career high.
- Senior linebacker John Bullock finished with a career-high-tying nine tackles, including a sack. He also forced a first-quarter Illini fumble that resulted in a Nebraska touchdown. Bullock’s forced fumble was the second of his career.
- Illinois had a field goal in the second quarter to tie the game at 10-10. That was the first points Nebraska has allowed in the second quarter in 2024. The Huskers have outscored opponents 58-3 in the second quarter and 86-13 in the first half.
- Illinois’ TD drive on its first series of the game marked the first time in 11 games the opposition has scored a touchdown on its first possession.
- Illinois was just the second team in 11 home games under Coach Matt Rhule to score more than 14 points against Nebraska.
- Tonight’s game captains were C Ben Scott, Rover Issac Gifford, NT Nash Hutmacher and CB Tommi Hill.
