Ceyair Wright Named Midseason Second-Team All-American
After a prolific start to his final collegiate season, senior cornerback Ceyair Wright has drawn national attention, earning midseason second-team All-American honors from The Athletic.
Wright, one of six season-long captains for the Huskers, has been a major catalyst behind Nebraska’s nation-leading pass defense, which is allowing just 123 yards per game through the air. As he gears up for his 44th college game, here’s a closer look at how Wright’s steady play has anchored one of the nation’s top defensive units, and how it’s boosting his NFL draft stock heading into next spring.
Through seven games, Wright has totaled 10 tackles, including 0.5 for loss, and leads Nebraska with four pass breakups, modest numbers that don’t tell the full story of his impact. His recognition points to how disciplined and consistent he’s been in coverage, often shutting down entire sides of the field and forcing quarterbacks to look elsewhere. Now in his second year in the scarlet and cream, Wright has proven to be one of the most dependable and productive players on the Huskers’ roster.
Following an early-season injury to Malcolm Hartzog, Wright has taken on even more responsibility in the secondary, sliding into a nickel role to help solidify Nebraska’s coverage across the field. The position switch not only highlights Wright’s competitive nature and football IQ, but also his versatility, all traits that make him increasingly attractive to NFL scouts as the season progresses.
For Nebraska, however, Wright's impact isn't just limited to the field. As a captain elected by his teammates, it's clear the former USC transfer's transition to Lincoln has gone as smoothly as one could have hoped. A leader both by example and vocally, Wright’s impact on and off the field has helped the Huskers to a 5-2 (2-2 Big Ten) start, and despite the emotional toll the fanbase felt following a disappointing showing in Minneapolis last week, Nebraska is right where it belongs.
Those around the program often point to Wright’s professionalism as a model for younger players. Whether it’s staying late after practice to work on technique or offering guidance in film study, his preparation has set the standard for a defensive unit finding its groove under first-year defensive coordinator John Butler.
As Wright and the rest of Nebraska’s defensive backs prepare for the final stretch, the senior may be gearing up for one of his toughest assignments of the season. Northwestern wide receiver Griffin Wilde (6'2") has, in every regard, put together a breakout year, totaling 516 yards and four touchdowns on 36 receptions. With his combination of size, route running, and contested-catch ability, Wilde has established himself among the Big Ten’s top receivers, ranking inside the top ten in touchdowns (T-10), yards (9th), and receptions (T-8).
Wright will likely draw the primary coverage assignment, a matchup that will test both his physicality and technique. It’s also a valuable showcase opportunity; the kind NFL scouts circle when evaluating potential draft picks.
For Nebraska, the duel could play a pivotal role in the game’s outcome. The Huskers’ defense has built its identity on discipline and communication, and Wright’s ability to neutralize Wilde will be key to keeping that standard intact. Facing an opportunity to cement his reputation as one of the nation’s top defensive backs against one of the conference’s most punishing receivers, Wright’s performance could well define the tone and the result of this must-win matchup for the Big Red.
And if his season so far is any indication, don’t be surprised if Wright once again rises to the moment, just as he has every week of his All-American caliber senior campaign.
