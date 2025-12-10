Nebraska Running Back Emmett Johnson Earns Multiple First-Team All-America Honors

Nebraska running back Emmett Johnson added multiple other major accolades to his 2025 campaign on Wednesday, earning a spot on both the CBS Sports and On3 first-team All-America lists.

Johnson was selected as the "all-purpose player" by both outlets, highlighting his impact as one of the most versatile offensive players in the country.

The honor comes less than a week after Johnson was named both first-team All-Big Ten and the Ameche-Dayne Big Ten Running Back of the Year, making him the first Husker in program history to receive the award. Now, with the national spotlight behind him, his season is being recognized on an even larger scale.

For Nebraska, Johnson’s inclusion on the lists serves as yet another indicator of the program’s rising momentum and development under the current staff. For Johnson, it solidifies his place among the nation’s most dynamic players, regardless of position.

Emmett Johnson is named Ameche-Dayne Running Back of the Year ‼️



The first @HuskerFootball RB to take home the honor 🌽#B1GToday pic.twitter.com/pyZAe5BY1V — Big Ten Network (@BigTenNetwork) December 4, 2025

Johnson's "all-purpose" designation doesn't come as a surprise. Instead, it reflects the level of versatility he brought to Nebraska’s offense this fall. He wasn’t just a productive runner, but rather the engine of the Huskers' entire offensive scheme.

In addition to being the Big Ten’s leading rusher, Johnson was heavily used as a receiver and tied for the nation's lead for receptions from a running back in 2025. His dual-threat ability allowed Nebraska to move him around in formations and turn routine plays into explosives, no matter where he was on the field.

With CBS and On3 choosing to highlight that versatility, it only adds a meaningful layer to his resume prior to the NFL draft. It acknowledges that his value extends beyond traditional running back metrics and into the broader category of players who can impact the game from anywhere on the field.

The two running backs that were more traditionally honored were Notre Dame's Jeremiyah Love and Missouri's Ahmad Hardy. Both backs were also chosen over Johnson as finalists for the Doak Walker Award, given to the top running back in the country.

While Johnson was not included on the Doak Walker finalist list, his inclusion on both CBS's and On3's First-Team All-America list does prove that he belongs amongst the best players in college football this season. Even if he was left out of college football's top running back award this fall.

The Minnesota native's stats stack up well with his positional counterparts from Columbia and South Bend. Johnson's 1,821 all-purpose yards topped both Love's (1,652) and Hardy's (1,582) production through 12 regular-season games, and his 46 receptions for 370 yards were significantly more than either of those backs.

Where Johnson fell short was in efficiency and scoring production. At Nebraska, Johnson's 5.8 yards per carry average was lower than both Love (6.9) and Hardy (6.5), while he both also holds the edge in total touchdowns scored as well. Regardless, Johnson's effort was enough to get him recognized, and the award serves as something that can never be taken away.

Last Friday, Johnson announced his decision to declare for the NFL Draft, effectively ending his collegiate career with Nebraska. After four seasons in Lincoln, Johnson totaled 3,162 all-purpose yards on 550 career touches (5.8 avg).

He scored 20 career touchdowns on his way to becoming one of the most statistically impressive offensive players at Nebraska this century. Johnson's decision to go pro leaves Rhule and his staff looking for next year's running back room to fill a huge void, as Johnson accounted for over 40% of the Husker total offense this fall.

Replacing him will not be easy; however, his success and journey to it, gives reason for optimism on the recruiting trail and via the transfer portal this offseason. Johnson came out of high school with a lone power four offer from Nebraska and turned himself into one of the best players in college football this year, something that would seemingly appear very attractive to potential recruits moving forward.

Nebraska running backs coach EJ Barthel also deserves a lot of credit in this discussion. Not only was he able to convince Johnson to stay at Nebraska for the entirety of his career, but he also set the foundation for the player you see today.

It's not often a prospect has that kind of journey from fringe scholarship level player to household name, and Johnson would be the first person to give credit to Barthel for helping it come to fruition. With that in mind, Lincoln now appears to be a place where running backs can yet again come to get better, and taking advantage of Johnson's success should be top of mind for a staff that desperately needs to fill the void.

It's not certain how exactly they plan to do it, but I can't imagine a better selling point than what they got with Johnson right now.

Nebraska running back Emmett Johnson totaled 239 all-purpose yards in his final collegiate game. | Kenny Larabee, KLIN

Johnson’s departure officially closes the book on one of the most unique and productive careers Nebraska has seen since the turn of the century. And his rise is the type of trajectory programs point to for years to come. It’s proof that development, patience, and the right coaching fit can still elevate a player into college football’s national conversation and that continuity is still important for growth.

For Rhule, Dana Holgorsen, Barthel, and the rest of Nebraska’s staff, the challenge now shifts from maximizing Johnson’s skillset to replacing the impact of a player who was responsible for more than 40% of the team’s total offense. That likely won't be solved by one player, but Johnson’s success now offers a powerful message to any back looking for a place to grow.

As the Huskers move into the offseason, Johnson’s story becomes a blueprint for recruiting players down the line. A reminder that elite production can come from unexpected places, and that with the right development, Nebraska still has the ability to turn players into stars. His career may be over in Lincoln, but the ripple effect of what he accomplished is only just beginning.

