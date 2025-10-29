Ceyair Wright’s 'Full-Circle Moment' Ahead of Facing His Former Team Once Again
In his fifth year of college football, there aren’t many things senior defensive back Ceyair Wright hasn’t seen. But with four games left in the regular season, the second-team midseason All-American (The Athletic) is preparing for one of his most meaningful moments yet as he welcomes his former team to his new home.
Two years after transferring from USC to Nebraska, Wright has become one of the nation’s top defensive backs, and this weekend, he’ll have a chance to prove it against the most explosive offense in college football. His growth as both a player and a leader has mirrored the Huskers’ defensive rise under Matt Rhule, something he'll look to continue as his draft stock rises with every snap. Meeting with the media ahead of Saturday’s matchup, Wright reflected on his development, both physically and mentally, since arriving in Lincoln. Here’s everything he had to say.
Not long ago, Ceyair Wright was the new guy in Nebraska’s football program. But through both his leadership in the locker room and his play on the field, he’s quickly become one of the faces of the Huskers' program. Voted one of six season-long captains for his senior year, the veteran defender doesn’t take for granted what that means.
“Knowing my teammates feel that I was somebody they’d like to look at as a leader means a lot to me,” Wright said, crediting Nebraska’s “player-led team” mentality and calling the honor a reflection of how far the group has come since his arrival.
In a week where Wright’s past naturally became a talking point, the discussion centered on growth, both his own and the team’s. “I’ve gained a lot, learned a lot. I feel like I’ve developed as a person and as a man,” he said, noting that stepping into a younger room allowed him to take on a leadership role early. It’s an opportunity he’s grateful for, and one that’s shaped his development on and off the field.
Now, with just five games left in his college career, Wright is fully committed to staying in the moment. While his journey from USC to Nebraska helped shape who he is today, his focus remains on improving down the stretch. The work ethic that’s defined his rise will be vital against a star-studded Trojan offense, and Wright made it clear he’s ready for the challenge.
Selected as one of the four best defensive backs in college football midway through the 2025 season, Wright’s production on the field has more than justified the recognition. Across 386 defensive snaps, he’s allowed receptions on just three percent of the plays he’s been on the field,13 catches on 28 targets. As the engine behind Nebraska’s early success in defending the pass, Wright has anchored a secondary that’s held opponents to just 127.5 passing yards per game, something the Huskers will need to continue heading into this matchup.
That success will face its biggest test yet on Saturday. USC enters the matchup averaging 326.1 passing yards per game, the best mark in the country. The Trojans’ attack is headlined by junior wideout Makai Lemon, who sits just three yards shy of the Big Ten’s receiving leader with 758 yards and six touchdowns on 48 receptions. His running mate, Ja’Kobi Lane, has added 24 catches for 424 yards and three scores. Together, the duo has combined for nearly 1,200 yards and nine touchdowns, a reminder of the firepower Nebraska’s secondary will be tasked with containing.
For Wright, this weekend represents more than a reunion; it’s a reflection of Nebraska’s climb, and his along with it, under Matt Rhule. The same qualities that brought him to Lincoln are now defining the team itself. And when many of his former teammates line up across from him on Saturday night, the senior captain won’t just be defending passes; he’ll be defending the foundation he helped create.
Ultimately, the results will speak for themselves on Saturday, but a Nebraska victory is sure to have Wright’s fingerprints all over it, much like last fall, when he made his presence felt despite the Huskers’ loss in Los Angeles. There’s plenty of juice to this matchup without the All-American adding to the storyline, but don’t be surprised if he’s a major factor in how it plays out. Three days away from welcoming his former team into his new home, if Wright’s comments are any indication, he’s ready to show USC exactly what it’s missing with him now wearing the Nebraska “N.”
