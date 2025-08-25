Cincinnati Defender Emerges as Top Concern for Nebraska, Says Matt Rhule
The countdown to kickoff is nearly over. Nebraska fans are buzzing about their season opener against Cincinnati at Arrowhead Stadium, but while the excitement is real, head coach Matt Rhule is warning his team about one player who could make life difficult for the Huskers if they are not careful.
Cincinnati defensive tackle Dontay Corleone is affectionately known as The Godfather. And the athlete is at the very top of Nebraska’s scouting report. Rhule’s warning isn’t just coach-speak. It is a serious heads-up that slowing down Corleone may be the difference between a smooth opener and a long, frustrating night.
Matt Rhule Sounds the Alarm on Dontay Corleone
When addressing the media this Friday, Rhule didn’t sugarcoat his respect for Cincinnati’s defensive front. "This will be as formidable of a front seven as we’re going to see," Rhule said. He then added, "The Corleone kid is fantastic."
That short but powerful praise showed just how much Nebraska’s coaching staff respects the veteran defensive tackle. Beyond Corleone, Rhule pointed out that Cincinnati’s overall defensive scheme is not easy to deal with. He also made it clear that his offensive line must be sharp from the very first snap. Despite the challenge, Rhule expressed faith in his offensive line’s growth during fall camp.
Corleone is more than just a good player. He is one of the most respected defenders in all of college football. ESPN recently ranked him among the top 100 players in the country, and his resume backs it up.
At 6-foot-1 and 330 pounds, he is a nightmare in the middle, stuffing run lanes and collapsing pockets with ease. Over his 34 career games, Corleone has piled up 109 tackles and 9.5 sacks. Well, those numbers reflect both durability and dominance.
In 2023, Corleone battled blood clots that kept him out of practice and delayed his season debut until September. Even with those health challenges, he came back in 2024 and posted a career-high 3.5 sacks.
Now, entering the 2025 season healthy and serving as a team captain, he is not just a talented lineman but also an emotional leader. For Nebraska, that means preparing for both his physical power and the energy he brings to his entire defense.
Nebraska’s Season Hopes Begin in Kansas City
On paper, Cincinnati’s 4-8 record from 2024 might make them look like an underdog, but Nebraska knows better. The Bearcats’ struggles came from an inconsistent offense and shaky line play, not their defense. That is exactly why Rhule is sounding the alarm now.
For Nebraska, this season opener is about more than just one win. After finally reaching a bowl game in 2024 for the first time in nearly a decade, the Cornhuskers are entering Year Two under Rhule with playoff aspirations.
Quarterback Dylan Raiola will carry much of the spotlight, but his performance is tied to how well his offensive line can neutralize Corleone’s presence. History shows Nebraska has struggled against physical defensive fronts, and Rhule knows that a slow start could allow Cincinnati to hang around. Oddsmakers have Nebraska favored, but the relatively close spread reflects the expectation of a tough and physical contest.
The stage is set for Thursday night at Arrowhead Stadium in Kansas City, and the matchup carries weight for both programs. For Nebraska, it’s a chance to prove they are ready to take the next step toward national contention.
