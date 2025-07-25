Inter Miami Predicted Lineup vs. FC Cincinnati: Who Can Replace Lionel Messi?
Inter Miami CF are back on the pitch this weekend as they take on FC Cincinnati in a critical matchup atop the Eastern Conference. However, they will do so with a heavily rotated squad, with Lionel Messi and Jordi Alba suspended due to skipping the MLS All-Star Game.
While Miami have played the second most games of any MLS club, only behind Vancouver Whitecaps FC this season, head coach Javier Mascherano has seldom distanced the lineup outside of a core 15 players.
Now, he will be tasked with getting the best out of the team, especially as they look to shut down MLS MVP frontrunner, Evander and his potent FC Cincinnati attack.
Here’s how Mascherano’s men could line up.
Inter Miami Predicted Lineup vs. FC Cincinnati (4-4-2)
GK: Rocco Ríos Novo—The third-string goalkeeper for Miami will maintain his position as the starter while Oscar Ustari and Drake Callender continue their recoveries.
LB: Noah Allen—Despite coming off an injury, Allen could be forced right into the starting lineup due to Alba’s suspension.
CB: Gonzalo Luján—With Maxi Falcón suspended due to yellow card accumulation, Luján will be leaned on as the primary center back.
CB: Tomás Avilés—Despite some defensive faults this season, Avilés could return to the lineup to shut down Cincinnati’s stellar attack.
RB: Marcelo Weigandt—The only regular defender among the backline, Weigandt will have to be composed throughout the match.
LM: Telasco Segovia—With seven goals and three assists in 21 matches, Segovia has been one of Miami’s most consistent threats in transition.
CM: Sergio Busquets—Unlike Messi and Alba this season, Busquets attended the MLS All-Star Game in 2024 when he was selected to play against Liga MX.
CM: Federico Redondo—Redondo has done well in 18 games with Inter Miami, but looks set to lose his starting spot soon to Rodrigo De Paul.
RM: Tadeo Allende—The 26-year-old will have to step up in attack to support Luis Suárez up top.
ST: Luis Suárez—Despite scoring just five goals this season, Suárez has done well alongside Messi. Without the Argentine, though, it’s a much different challenge.
ST: Fafa Picault—With four goals in 429 minutes, Fafa Picault has been one of Miami’s most productive substitutes this season.