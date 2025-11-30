Nebraska Football Enters the “Until Further Notice” Phase Under Matt Rhule
Nebraska’s regular season ended with a 40–16 gut punch that left Husker Nation stunned, exhausted, and questioning everything. On this edition of the Common Fan Podcast, TJ Birkel, Matty Owens Sr., and Geoff in Lincoln sat down shortly after the meltdown in Memorial Stadium to process a rivalry loss that felt like a referendum on the entire Matt Rhule era. The conversation is part therapy session, part postmortem, and part rallying cry.
“Until Further Notice” – The New Reality for Nebraska Football
- The guys open with a declaration: Nebraska football has officially reached “until further notice” status under Matt Rhule. There is no more benefit of the doubt. No one is calling for Matt Rhule’s job, but the days of optimistic projections, culture speeches, and positive preseason vibes carrying water for the program are over. After back-to-back-to-back November collapses, and a squandered friendly schedule, fans have earned the right to be critical—and this loss crystallized why.
Emmett Johnson, the Only Corn Cob Recipient
- For the second straight week, the Corn Cob segment is essentially one man. Emmett Johnson once again fought to deliver another brilliant performance, singlehandedly keeping the offense afloat. The guys talk about his emotional moment on the field postgame, the likelihood of him turning pro, and the reality that Nebraska may have just wasted one of its best running back seasons in a decade.
A Comedy of Errors That Wasn’t Funny
- The boys break down the turning points: the frustrating non-targeting call on Jacory Barney’s fumble, and two back-breaking second-and-four sequences where Nebraska abandoned the run for reasons passing understanding. Each moment becomes a microcosm of Nebraska’s larger identity problem: predictable when they should be adaptable, stubborn when they should be smart, and chaotic when they should be complementary.
Big Picture: Identity Crisis, Defensive Regression, and the Rule of Year Three
- The second half of the show zooms out. The guys confront the uncomfortable comparison between Matt Rhule’s record and Mike Riley’s through the same point. They dive into Nebraska’s defensive collapse, the inability to stop the run, the non-existent pass rush, and the maddening lack of offensive identity. They question everything—staff, scheme, development, philosophy—while acknowledging that Rhule deserves the chance to make changes and evolve.
Bowl Game, Portal Season, and the Winter Ahead
- Despite the despair, the episode closes with a sliver of perspective. Nebraska made back-to-back bowl games for the first time in more than a decade. Portal season offers opportunity. Change is possible. Hope—however battered—still flickers. But the message is clear: no more speeches, no more slogans, no more benefit of the doubt. It’s time for proof.
This and so much more on the latest episode of the Common Fan Podcast! As always, GBR for LIFE!
