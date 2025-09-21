Stukenholtz: Husker Football Still Not Ready for Primetime
There are many ways to advance in this world, many avenues to get ahead or take the next step. You can:
Speak it into existence!
Will your way forward!
Try really, really hard!
Pray!
Get lucky!
For Nebraska football, we’re well past most of these. In the 30-27 loss to Michigan, the Huskers had plenty of chances that will stick out. More on that in a minute.
You can see how NU is attempting to move up. The talent has improved, which is certainly a factor. Dylan Raiola is the type of player all but maybe 10-15 schools would trade for if they could. And depth is better at most positions.
Coaching has gotten better as well. Matt Rhule has been intentional with his program-building process, and he has upgraded at offensive and special teams coordinator.
Even with all that, it still takes the right call, players making the right read, and then executing. Anyone who has watched this program over the last decade should understand it’s not “just gonna happen” because it’s been long enough. Opposing teams will not simply lay down. Every Big Ten school has poured tons of resources into this sport.
If NU ever gets back to national relevance, it will be because they’ve gone out and taken it. On Saturday in Memorial Stadium and on CBS with Brad Nessler on the call, they were not successful for myriad reasons.
You have to block the guy in front of you on 3rd and 4th down. You must make your kicks. Gotta get points when your first two possessions both reach the opponent’s 30-yard line.
Can’t give the opposing quarterback – who is a good runner – the entire width of the field to score from 37 yards out.
Miss a run fit? That’s a 75-yard touchdown run immediately following your own long drive to tie it up late in the first half. Or another 54-yard touchdown from the backup running back in the second half.
Your big-time transfer wideouts can’t forget where they are on the field, too. Dane Key caught a ball on 3rd & 6 just ahead of the sticks early in the 3rd quarter, but stopped his momentum and tried making a bigger play than was necessary. Instead of reaching the line to gain by either continuing to run or falling forward, he was tackled short of the line to gain. Punt.
Then in the 4th quarter, Nyziah Hunter did well to stay moving and find open space as Raiola extended the play, but he stepped out at the back of the end zone before Raiola’s pass arrives. No touchdown.
And when it’s late and you need a stop from your defense, you absolutely cannot miss tackles on back-to-back 3rd downs. The Wolverines only converted one other 3rd down outside of that critical 4th-quarter possession which ended in a field goal to extend the lead to two scores at 30-20.
Now, Nebraska stayed in the fight because at times they did go and take it. Elijah Jeudy forced a fumble when NU was down 10-0, and the offense paid it off with a field goal to get on the board. Dasan McCollough burst into the backfield for a sack and tackle for loss. He wasn’t always able to get there, but he took advantage of his opportunities.
Don’t even get me started on Michigan’s clock management and Hail Mary defense at the end of the first half. Once Nebraska took a timeout after a sack that made it 2nd & 19 with 1:03 left, then ran for just three yards on second down, how do you not call timeout? Interim Michigan head coach Biff Poggi let Rhule take the clock all the way down to one second, which led to the smallest player on the field in Jacory Barney winning a jump ball on the goal line. It was inexcusable, and it could have cost Michigan the game.
UM also dropped at least five passes, two of which would have been 1st-quarter touchdowns. They also extended a drive after a 3rd down stop by very obviously taunting the Husker sideline.
In the end, Michigan made more of the winning plays that their program has come to expect. But this one was there for the taking if Nebraska took their chances.
Next time. Again.
