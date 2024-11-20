College Football Playoff Rankings: Four Big Ten Teams in Top Five
The College Football Playoff committee released their weekly rankings for the third time this season Tuesday night, awarding a non-Power Four team a first round bye following a chaotic finish for the Big 12 conference on Saturday.
The committee awarded four Big Ten Conference teams a spot in the top five, joining No. 3 Texas. No. 1 Oregon remained atop the rankings for a third straight week, joined by No. 2 Ohio State, No. 4 Penn State, and No. 5 Indiana. Illinois also joined the rankings at No. 25 to give the conference five total programs in the poll.
The four highest-ranked conference winners will receive automatic byes in the new 12-team format of the playoff, as a new shock arrived for college football fans seeing that No. 12 Boise State would become the fourth-seed after the Big 12 conference's tumble out of the top ten following BYU's home loss to Kansas Saturday. The four teams that would earn first-round byes if the season ended today include Oregon, Texas, No. 8 Miami, and the Broncos.
The remaining eight spots would award home-playoff contests for higher ranked seeds. The remainder of the top-12 programs in this week's rankings included No. 6 Notre Dame, No. 7 Alabama, No. 9 Ole Miss, No. 10 Georgia, and No. 11 Tennessee. In this scenario, the Volunteers would be left out as the next-highest ranked conference winner, BYU, would claim the final bid. The Cougars were listed at No. 14 following their loss.
Just missing the top-12 rankings include No. 13 SMU, No. 15 Texas A&M, and No. 16 Colorado. No. 17 Clemson, No. 18 South Carolina, and No. 19 Army are also on the outside looking in. No. 20 Tulane, No. 21 Arizona State, No. 22 Iowa State, No. 23 Missouri, and No. 24 UNLV round out the committee's top 25.
If the season ended today with this week's rankings, the following College Football Playoff matchups would include first-round battles with Alabama visiting Notre Dame, BYU traveling to Ohio State, Georgia at Penn State, and Ole Miss heading to battle Indiana.
Oregon would await the winner of the Alabama/Notre Dame matchup, Boise State would face the victor of BYU/Ohio State, Miami would challenge Georgia or Penn State, while Texas would face Ole Miss or Indiana. Following the quarterfinals, the next four teams would advance to the semifinals and finally the national championship.
Notable contests are set up for Saturday to shake up the committee's fourth rankings next week, as Ohio State welcomes the Hoosiers for Indiana's biggest test of the season so far. Likewise in the SEC, Alabama, Georgia, Ole Miss, Tennessee, and Texas A&M all have two losses while Texas has only lost once. The Longhorns and Aggies, however, will play in the final week of the regular season.
The next rankings from the College Football Playoff committee arrive in one week on Tuesday, Nov. 26 with the final committee rankings arriving on Sunday, Dec. 8 following the conference championship games.
College Football Playoff Rankings (Nov. 19, 2024)
- Oregon
- Ohio State
- Texas
- Penn State
- Indiana
- Notre Dame
- Alabama
- Miami (FL)
- Ole Miss
- Georgia
- Tennessee
- Boise State
- SMU
- BYU
- Texas A&M
- Colorado
- Clemson
- South Carolina
- Army
- Tulane
- Arizona State
- Iowa State
- Missouri
- UNLV
- Illinois
MORE: Oregon Has Already Punched Its Ticket to the Big Ten Football Championship Game
MORE: Dana Holgorsen Dives Into Some of the Good and Bad of Nebraska's Offense
MORE: Holgorsen Wants to 'Help This Great Program'
MORE: Big Ten Football Head Coach Hot Seat Index After Week 12
MORE: The Stretch Big: Saint Mary's Recap, Creighton Preview with Jacob Padilla
Stay up to date on all things Huskers by bookmarking Nebraska Cornhuskers On SI, subscribing to HuskerMax on YouTube, and visiting HuskerMax.com daily.