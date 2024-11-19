Dana Holgorsen Dives Into Some of the Good and Bad of Nebraska's Offense
New Husker football offensive coordinator Dana Holgorsen offered a blunt assessment or two during his first appearance before the Nebraska media.
Speaking after Tuesday's practice, Holgorsen said the game tapes he viewed after his arrival two weeks ago showed "embarrassing" perimeter blocking by the Huskers' wide receivers.
"The first thing I said to them, 'If you don't start blocking out there, then you're not going to get the ball thrown to you.'"
"These guys are big bodies. I'm like 'Why are you not blocking worth a crap on the perimeter?' It's embarassing."
How did they respond? "This past week was our best perimeter blocking of the season," he said of the receivers' blocking during Saturday's 28-20 loss at Southern California.
One thing that hurt the offense in Los Angeles, he said, was the running backs' failure at times to hit the holes the offensive line was creating: "There were a lot yards left out there. ... We've got to get those guys to open their eyes and trust their blocks and hit it."
Holgorsen had much more to say about his unexpected role with the Huskers ("I didn’t come here with the intention of being the offensive coordinator and the play caller"), his assessment of quarterback Dylan Raiola ("How is this kid a freshman?") and more. Also speaking after Tuesday's practice were defensive coordinator Tony White, Raiola and several other players.
The Huskers are preparing for their home finale Saturday against Wisconsin. Both teams are 5-5 and one win away from bowl eligibility.
Coverage
- HuskerMax/SI | Holgorsen Wants to 'Help This Great Program'
- Husker247 | Hearing from Holgorsen: Grateful and grinding leading the Husker offense
- Nebraska Athletics | Quotes: White, Holgorsen, Raiola, Bullock, Singleton
- Omaha World-Herald* | Blunt as ever, Dana Holgorsen unpacks his role, struggling run game
- Lincoln Journal Star* | Holgorsen got to work quickly on Nebraska's 'embarrassing' perimeter blocking
- Asterisk indicates item may require a subscription. Refresh this page to see the latest additions.
Video
From the other side
- Milwaukee Journal Sentinel | Four things to know about Wisconsin opponent Nebraska and a thought on the Cornhuskers' sellout streak
- Badger of Honor | QB Dylan Raiola gave Wisconsin extra motivation to take down Nebraska
- On3 | Fickell reaffirms commitment to Braedyn Locke as starting QB after Phil Longo firing
- Wisconsin State Journal | Polzin: Luke Fickell whiffs hard on explaining Longo firing, plan moving forward
More info
- Depth charts: NU | WIS
- NU-WIS stats matchup
- Gameday flip sheet
- WIS game page on HuskerMax
- KLIN/HuskerMax practice reports (video)
- 2024 NU roster
Stay up to date on all things Huskers by bookmarking Nebraska Cornhuskers On SI, subscribing to HuskerMax on YouTube, and visiting HuskerMax.com daily.