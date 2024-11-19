All Huskers

Dana Holgorsen Dives Into Some of the Good and Bad of Nebraska's Offense

The Huskers' new offensive coordinator spoke to the Nebraska media for the first time Tuesday. The team is preparing to face Wisconsin this weekend on Senior Day in Lincoln.

Joe Hudson

Dana Holgorsen talks with reporters after Nebraska football practice on Tuesday, Nov. 19, 2024, ahead of the Huskers' game against Wisconsin.
Dana Holgorsen talks with reporters after Nebraska football practice on Tuesday, Nov. 19, 2024, ahead of the Huskers' game against Wisconsin. / Nebraska Athletics
New Husker football offensive coordinator Dana Holgorsen offered a blunt assessment or two during his first appearance before the Nebraska media.

Speaking after Tuesday's practice, Holgorsen said the game tapes he viewed after his arrival two weeks ago showed "embarrassing" perimeter blocking by the Huskers' wide receivers.

"The first thing I said to them, 'If you don't start blocking out there, then you're not going to get the ball thrown to you.'"

"These guys are big bodies. I'm like 'Why are you not blocking worth a crap on the perimeter?' It's embarassing."

How did they respond? "This past week was our best perimeter blocking of the season," he said of the receivers' blocking during Saturday's 28-20 loss at Southern California.

One thing that hurt the offense in Los Angeles, he said, was the running backs' failure at times to hit the holes the offensive line was creating: "There were a lot yards left out there. ... We've got to get those guys to open their eyes and trust their blocks and hit it."

Holgorsen had much more to say about his unexpected role with the Huskers ("I didn’t come here with the intention of being the offensive coordinator and the play caller"), his assessment of quarterback Dylan Raiola ("How is this kid a freshman?") and more. Also speaking after Tuesday's practice were defensive coordinator Tony White, Raiola and several other players.

The Huskers are preparing for their home finale Saturday against Wisconsin. Both teams are 5-5 and one win away from bowl eligibility.

Published |Modified
