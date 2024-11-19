The Stretch Big: Saint Mary's Recap, Creighton Preview with Jacob Padilla
Jacob Bigelow is back from Sioux Falls and his return trip to the Sanford Pentagon. He opens the podcast by recapping Nebraska's loss to Saint Mary's 77-74 and waxing a little poetic about the Pentagon as a venue.
Bigelow is then joined by Jacob Padilla of Hurrdat Sports to talk some more about Sunday's game in Sioux Falls. While it certainly does not feel like it, it is Nebraska vs. Creighton week x2, so Bigelow and Padilla then preview both Nebraska vs. Creighton basketball games scheduled for Friday in Omaha. The first of two Red vs. Blue preview pods for the week.
This season of The Stretch Big is presented by Bird Darts. Join the Flock today at birddarts.com.
