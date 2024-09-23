Common Fan: Nebraska Football Takes a Step Back in Loss to Illinois
Old habits and new concerns arise in Huskers' disappointing defeat.
In this story:
The Common Fans break down Nebraska’s gut-punch loss to Illinois:
- Huskers lose in familiar fashion, with late mistakes, crucial penalties, and an atrocious overtime performance.
- Outcoached, out-schemed, outplayed.
- Perhaps more concerning than anything was the performance of the defense, which never really looked to be in control.
- Resetting expectations.
- Another underwhelming performance by the offensive line.
- Special teams still costing the Huskers.
- Another rough performance by the officials.
It wasn’t all bad, as the Huskers still almost pulled out the W even in the face of numerous mistakes and setbacks:
- Dylan Raiola is absolutely the real deal.
- Wide receivers Isaiah Neyor and Jahmal Banks shine.
- Thomas Fidone is back!
- Defense forcing turnovers at key moments.
- Reflecting on the 400th consecutive sellout.
- Time to turn the page and get back on track with a win against Purdue.
Finally, the Common Fans discuss the remaining schedule and whether/how much expectations have changed after the performance against Illinois.
This and so much more on the latest episode of the Common Fan Podcast.
Listen on the Common Fan website, Apple, Spotify, Amazon Music, Pandora, iHeart Radio, and PocketCasts.
Or watch now!
MORE: Dave Feit: Hard Lessons and Silver Linings in Nebraska’s Loss to Illinois
MORE: Topline Takeaways: More Questions than Answers After Nebraska Loses to Illinois
MORE: Film Review: Nebraska Football Commit Dayton Raiola
MORE: Another Top-5 Sweep for Nebraska Volleyball; Huskers Dominate Louisville
MORE: Bret Bielema: Illinois Football 'Planned to Wear Down' Nebraska
Stay up to date on all things Huskers by bookmarking Nebraska Cornhuskers On SI, subscribing to HuskerMax on YouTube, and visiting HuskerMax.com daily.
Published |Modified