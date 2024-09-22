Another Top-5 Sweep for Nebraska Volleyball; Huskers Dominate Louisville Cardinals
Nebraska volleyball on ABC made things look as easy as 1-2-3.
Another top-five opponent, another sweep for the No. 5 Huskers. Just four days after sweeping No. 2 Stanford, Nebraska swept No. 4 Louisville 25-16, 25-17, and 25-20.
The Huskers were out-hit by their opponent, 105-95, and out-killed, 39-36, but played a much cleaner match than the Cardinals. Nebraska committed only seven attacking errors, compared to Louisville’s 25.
The Blackshorts defense had another dominant performance, finishing with 38 digs and nine blocks while stifling an explosive Louisville offense, holding them to a .133 hitting percentage.
Bergen Reilly quarterbacked the Nebraska offense to a .305 hitting percentage with 25 kills, while remaining aggressive and putting down four kills. Harper Murray led the way with 11 kills while hitting .290 followed by Merritt Beason who finished with nine kills and four blocks.
Andi Jackson continued her torrid start to her sophomore season with six kills on a .545 hitting percentage and four blocks. Lindsay Krause was a massive bright spot for the Big Red as she collected four service aces to go along with her five kills.
Rebekah Allick was her usual force at the net, leading both teams with five blocks.
Nebraska returns home for its next match. This will be the first meeting with UCLA as a member of the Big Ten Conference, on Friday Sept. 27.
Nebraska Athletics Set Synopses
Set 1: Louisville led 5-3 before a 4-0 run served by Murray that included kills by Murray and Krause. With NU ahead 9-8, Krause served a 7-0 run that made it 16-8. Allick had a solo block, Beason and Reilly had a block, Murray posted a kill, and Krause served an ace to force two Louisville timeouts during her service run. A kill by Jackson and ace by Beason increased NU's lead to 20-11, and Murray served an ace to make it 22-12. Louisville scored three in a row before Jackson terminated for a sideout, and Reilly dumped a kill for set point. Krause put the set away, 25-16, with a kill. NU outhit Louisville .320 to .105.
Set 2: Krause had a kill, and after a block by Allick and Beason, served three straight aces for a 5-2 Husker lead. After a Murray kill made it 7-3, Rodriguez took the service line and ripped off a 6-0 run for a 12-3 advantage. She served one ace, and Murray had a kill, while Beason and Jackson combined for a block. Nebraska led 17-7 when Louisville scored four points in a row to get within 17-11. Reilly dumped a kill for sideout, and Beason terminated back-to-back kills before Krause added another to restore a double-digit lead, 21-11. Beason tallied two more kills for set point, 24-15, and a Murray kill finished it off, 25-17.
Set 3: Louisville led 10-7 when kills by Beason and Murray cut the deficit to one. A kill by Beason and a block by Jackson and Reilly tied the score at 11-11. Louisville went back ahead 12-11, but Jackson had two kills and a solo block for a 15-12 Husker lead at the media timeout. The Cardinals answered with a 4-1 spurt to tie the score at 16-16, and the Huskers took a timeout. Louisville then committed three straight hitting errors, and Beason terminated for a 20-16 Husker advantage. Krause and Murray tacked on kills to take the lead to 23-19, and Jackson and Reilly stuffed an attack for match point. Murray finished the match, 25-20, with her 11th kill.
MORE: Nebraska Men's Basketball Lands 2025 4-Star Forward Commitment
MORE: Nebraska Football Falls From Top 25, Continues to Receive Votes in Polls
MORE: Nebraska Football Favored by Nine Against Purdue in Early Betting Lines
MORE: Carriker Chronicles: This is the Wake-Up Call Nebraska Football Needed
MORE: The Turning Point: Nebraska Football vs. Illinois
Stay up to date on all things Huskers by bookmarking Nebraska Cornhuskers On SI, subscribing to HuskerMax on YouTube, and visiting HuskerMax.com daily.