Common Fans: What Does the Win Over Colorado Mean for the Rest of Nebraska's Season?
Huskers looking to take things to the next level in 2024.
It's another View From the Blandstands, with the Omaha World Herald's Evan Bland joining the Common Fans to talk all the latest with Nebraska football.
- What does the win over CU mean for the rest of Nebraska's season?
- This appears to be the turning point we've been waiting for.
- D line dominance: how the Huskers are getting to the quarterback while only rushing three or four players.
- Will they need to blitz more in Big Ten play?
- How much should we read into Nebraska's sloppy 2nd half on Saturday?
- Dylan Raiola continues to impress, as Coach Rhule says “He’s at a whole other level. Those other guys better pick it up.”
Plus, looking ahead to Northern Iowa:
- #21 FCS team will bring a run-first approach to Lincoln.
- Concerns about a letdown?
- Huskers still in a place where they can't afford to look past anybody.
All this and much more on the latest episode of the Common Fan Podcast.
