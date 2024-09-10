Nebraska Football Opens as Multi-Score Favorite Over Northern Iowa
Nebraska football continues to improve its stock off the field with its on-field performance.
The newly rated Huskers had early betting lines set Monday, with NU listed as a 30½-point favorite over FCS foe Northern Iowa by the FanDuel Sportsbook. The Big Red will take on UNI Saturday inMemorial Stadium.
The spread is the largest for the Huskers this season, as Nebraska originally opened as 27½-point favorites over UTEP, and was favored over Colorado by 6½. NU covered both games, winning 40-7 over the Miners and downing the Buffaloes 28-10 on Saturday.
The over/under for total points scored in the Nebraska-Northern Iowa matchup is set at 48½ points. The total matches the UTEP over/under but is a touchdown less than last week's 55½.
The Cornhuskers boosted themselves back into the national conversation with their victory over Colorado in Week Two, bolting into both the USA Today Coaches Poll and the Associated Press Top 25.
The Panthers will be no slouch, however, as Northern Iowa sits at No. 21 in the latest FCS Top 25 poll after a 2-0 start. UNI downed Valparaiso in Week One 35-7 at home, and edged past St. Thomas Minnesota 17-10 on Saturday.
Nebraska has had scares with FCS schools in previous matchups, but has never lost to a lower-level opponent. Saturday's matchup is the first all-time meeting between the schools and marks the Huskers' 15th all-time game against an FCS foe. Nebraska is currently 14-0 in the contests. The most recent matchup for Nebraska against an FCS opponent is the 38-17 victory over North Dakota in 2022, Scott Frost's final season as coach.
Saturday's Kickoff is set for 6:30 p.m. CDT with television coverage provided by the Big Ten Network.
