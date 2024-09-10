All Huskers

Northern Iowa to Provide Nebraska Football's Defense a 'Good Preview to Big Ten Ball'

Husker defensive coordinator Tony White isn't letting the Blackshirts' performance against Colorado go to their heads.

Joe Hudson

Nebraska's defense won't rest on its laurels if Tony White can help it.

Three days after his Blackshirts held Colorado's explosive offense to 260 yards and 10 points, the Huskers' defensive coordinator had this to say:

"It's Tuesday, so right now, we're the worst defense in the country, right?"

That means there's work to be done as usual and the performance Saturday night against the Buffaloes is a thing of the past. White has his defense focused on preparing for the run-heavy offense of FCS program Northern Iowa.

"This is a good preview to Big Ten ball," White said.

"I respect the hell out of the running backs," he said. "They might be the best running backs we've seen to date, so there's no playing around."

Also speaking after Tuesday morning's practice were offensive coordinator Marcus Satterfield and nine players from the offense and defense.

