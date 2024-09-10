Northern Iowa to Provide Nebraska Football's Defense a 'Good Preview to Big Ten Ball'
Nebraska's defense won't rest on its laurels if Tony White can help it.
Three days after his Blackshirts held Colorado's explosive offense to 260 yards and 10 points, the Huskers' defensive coordinator had this to say:
"It's Tuesday, so right now, we're the worst defense in the country, right?"
That means there's work to be done as usual and the performance Saturday night against the Buffaloes is a thing of the past. White has his defense focused on preparing for the run-heavy offense of FCS program Northern Iowa.
"This is a good preview to Big Ten ball," White said.
"I respect the hell out of the running backs," he said. "They might be the best running backs we've seen to date, so there's no playing around."
Also speaking after Tuesday morning's practice were offensive coordinator Marcus Satterfield and nine players from the offense and defense. Scroll down for all the coverage and video, and refresh this page to see the latest additions. Asterisk indicates item may require a subscription. | HuskerMax discussion
Coverage
- Husker247 | Tuesday with Satterfield: Turnovers thankfully down, now Husker perimeter blocking needs to turn up
- Husker247 | 3-minute drill: Perimeter blocking, dominant defense and more Barney (video)
- Inside Nebraska |
- On3 |
- Nebraska Athletics | Quotes: White, Satterfield, Banks, Bullock, Lloyd, Hutmacher, Butler, Raiola
- Omaha World-Herald* | Dylan Raiola reacts to Matt Rhule saying he's pushing Nebraska offense to get to his level'Difference maker': Freshman receiver Jacory Barney's electric play igniting teammates
- Omaha World-Herald* | Save the blitzes: Why four-man defensive rushes have been enough for Nebraska
- Omaha World-Herald* | Stefon Thompson is likely replacement during Mikai Gbayor's first-half suspension for targeting
- Omaha World-Herald* | From weakness to strength: Isaiah Garcia-Castaneda has turned Nebraska's punt return game around
- Lincoln Journal Star* | Nebraska respecting Northern Iowa's run game in 'preview to Big Ten ball'
- Lincoln Journal Star* | 'Don't wait to fix something': Nebraska identifies specific area it needs to improve in
Tony White details Colorado win, Northern Iowa rushing attack and big backs
Video
More info
- Depth charts: NU | UNI
- Stats matchup
- Gameday flip sheet
- Nebraska pregame notes
- UNI game page on HuskerMax
- KLIN/HuskerMax practice reports (video)
- 2024 NU roster
- 2024 NU media guide
Stay up to date on all things Huskers by bookmarking Nebraska Cornhuskers On SI, following HuskerMax on X, and visiting HuskerMax.com daily.