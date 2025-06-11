Cornhuskers By The Numbers : Inside Every Snap
Entering his third year as Nebraska’s head coach, Matt Rhule will look to take a leap next season as sophomore quarterback Dylan Raiola continues to develop in a highly competitive Big Ten Conference. After a strong 3-0 start to the 2024 season the Cornhuskers earned the 20th spot in the AP college football rankings, showcasing improvement from their previous 5-7 season. Despite early success, Nebraska finished with a 7-6 record and ranked 12th in the Big Ten conference. However, the Cornhuskers season ended on a positive note as they won their first bowl game since 2015 after a 20-15 win over Boston College in the Pinstripe Bowl.
Head coach Matt Rhule will look to repeat his coaching pattern of leading programs to double-digit wins and high AP rankings just like he did with Temple and Baylor, leading both programs to winning seasons and several bowl appearances. Nebraska will look to build on its young promising defense, which was in full display against some of the best offenses in the country-holding the reigning national champions to only 21 points and limiting a high-scoring Colorado offense to only 10 points.
Yards don't win games, touchdowns do.
Despite being one of the highest-scoring offenses in the Big Ten, the Cornhuskers will need to improve their efficiency on second and third downs-ranking just inside the top 15 in both categories despite their offensive-minded head coach Matt Rhule. In a conference where every down matters, 3.8 yards per carry will not be enough to compete with powerhouses like Ohio State and Oregon. Nebraska will look to rely on quarterback Dylan Raiola who many expect to take a major leap his sophomore year, similar to Matthew Stafford 2007 breakout season where he led Georgia to an 11-2 record.
This offseason, offensive coordinator Dana Holgorsen, entering his second year with the Cornhuskers, looks to expand the playbook for an offense with an abundance of talent. After scoring only 13 passing touchdowns and converting just over 40% of third downs, Nebraska’s offense ranked in the bottom half of the Big Ten. This new-look offense is poised to be more efficient driving down the field both on the ground and through the air, as recent talented acquisitions add speed, versatility, and elusiveness to what looks to be a dynamic offense that can help second-year quarterback Dylan Raiola take the next step forward. Head coach Matt Rhule will look to create more explosive plays outside the numbers and between the hashes, maximizing a young talented offense while competing with powerhouses within the conference.
Defense is the identity of Nebraska football
After the departure of defensive coordinator Tony White, head coach Matt Rhule appointed John Butler, former passing game coordinator for the Cornhuskers, as the new defensive coordinator heading into the 2025 season. Butler made his debut as the team's defensive coordinator in the Pinstripe Bowl against Boston College, holding the Eagles to just two points in the first three quarters and forcing a turnover in the Cornhuskers’ first bowl win since 2015. Last season, Nebraska ranked inside the Big Ten’s top five for fewest passing yards allowed, rushing yards allowed, and points allowed, while finishing inside the top ten for most turnovers forced. Head coach Matt Rhule confirmed that he will retain the 3-3-5 defensive scheme used under former defensive coordinator Tony White, continuing to build on previous defensive success and creating a more efficient and consistent play, generating pressure for opposing quarterbacks and forcing turnovers.
The Cornhuskers aim to make noise this upcoming season, tying for 16th in the Big Ten in strength of schedule (.503), making this a pivotal season for third-year head coach Matt Rhule. Rhule looks to improve and capitalize on recent success with a much improved roster that looks to compete with other powerhouse programs in the Big Ten and across the country. Heading into this season Nebraska looks to rejuvenate their historic legacy of five national champions-behind standout second-year quarterback and a young, talented defense. With hopes of hosting a playoff game at Memorial Stadium come late December, the Cornhuskers are determined to put Nebraska football back on the map and bring another championship to Lincoln.
More from Nebraska on SI
Stay up to date on all things Huskers by bookmarking Nebraska Cornhuskers On SI, subscribing to HuskerMax on YouTube, and visiting HuskerMax.com daily.