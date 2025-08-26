Dane Key on Becoming a Captain, Building Trust with Raiola, and Nebraska’s Tight-Knit Team
Dane Key may be new to Lincoln, but the Kentucky transfer wideout has already become one of Nebraska’s most trusted leaders. Voted a captain by his teammates, he spoke ahead of the Huskers’ season opener against Cincinnati about the team’s focus, growing chemistry, and the high expectations driving them into 2025.
Balancing the start of the fall semester with game prep brought plenty of firsts for Nebraska this week. Yet, when asked about the team’s focus, Key’s answer was reassuring: “I’ve seen so much focus throughout this week,” he said, noting that players have made it a priority to eat well, watch film, and recover at the facility to keep their bodies ready for Thursday, all while juggling the start of school.
The conversation quickly shifted to the task at hand: Cincinnati. With several transfer portal additions in the Bearcats’ secondary, Key acknowledged the challenge of preparing for an unfamiliar roster. “Week one’s always the hardest, especially in the new age of college football. But our coaches do a good job at preparing the film for us,” he said. “We’ve got plenty of film on every player because of how hard our coaches work.”
As a newcomer himself, Key has been intentional about forging chemistry on offense, particularly with quarterback Dylan Raiola. “I’ve been staying over at his house the past couple of weeks. One, because that’s my dog at this point. Two, it’s just the connection we have already, just how much we’ve built it. I like to chill with [Dylan],” he said.
That same mindset extends to offensive coordinator Dana Holgorsen. Key knows he must earn the trust of his play caller day in and day out. “Coach Holgorsen told me, if you don’t want to be that guy, then don’t come here. That only made me want to come here and show [him] that I am. I have to show him every day what I can do,” Key added.
Key’s drive to elevate his own game has been matched by the growth he’s seen in his quarterback. Reflecting on their offseason work, he didn’t hold back his praise for Dylan Raiola. “Dylan’s a special quarterback. He’s one of the smartest quarterbacks I’ve played with,” Key said, noting Raiola’s command of the offense. “He knows what he’s going to do, how he’s going to do it, and where he’s going to throw the football." A promising sign from the perceived No. 1 option, if these two can gel early, Nebraska's offense could be far more potent than it has been in years past.
But the bond didn’t stop there. As a captain, Key has quickly earned the trust and respect of his teammates, and he praised the entire roster for their offseason work. “People won’t expect how tight of a team this is,” Key said. “The things coach Rhule had us do this offseason; I think it only made us a tighter team. Even if adversity hits, there’s so much we went through this offseason that built us for these moments.”
Being ready for the moment was a key point during his media availability, especially with the season opener just days away. Asked about Thursday’s game environment against Cincinnati, Key said, “I’m ready to see this environment everybody keeps telling me about. I’m super excited to see Husker Nation out there, and to finally be able to play football again.”
As the Sea of Red prepares for the trek down I-29 to Kansas City, Key is focused on the season ahead. His comments shine a light on team chemistry, bond, and anticipation, leaving Nebraska fans optimistic about what this group can achieve. If Key rises to become “the guy” as Holgorsen challenged him to be, Nebraska football stands to benefit greatly, and from his words, he looks ready for the challenge.
