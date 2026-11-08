No Defense for Nebraska's Lack of Offense

There is no defending this.



There is no glass to be filled half full. No spin to be spun. No other euphemisms for optimism.



Nebraska football is equal parts horror movie and "Groundhog Day." Work the fans into a frustrated lather, rinse, and repeat. It is purgatory in red pants.

At the end of the 2021 "greatest 3-9 team of all-time" season, I made a reference to Sisyphus, the poor bastard of Greek mythology sentenced to a life of pushing a boulder up a steep hill. Somehow, this feels worse.

At its core, football is a relatively simple game. My 11 guys line up and try to move this oddly shaped ball past (or through) your guys, taking it across that white line over there. Despite having fielded a football team for the previous 136 years - often to great success - Nebraska has somehow found a way to make it look like advanced calculus, being done while driving down an icy road, at night, while blindfolded.

Somehow, the simplest fundamental foundations of the game - getting correctly lined up and waiting to move until the ball is snapped - are challenging for this team. Every step forward seems to require at least one step back.

I truly believe the players, coaches, and staff are all working hard and want to win as much as the fans do. But it is a Catch-22. The pressure - and resulting tightness - is tangible. Every offensive, defensive, and special teams snap is an exercise in palpable tension. Instead of waiting to see who is going to make a play, it feels like we're watching to see who is going to screw up because they're thinking too much, trying too hard, or feel like they must be perfect on every snap.

It shouldn't be this hard.



Nebraska's issues aren't about "identity," "toughness," "desire," or anything else. As much as fans hate hearing it, the coaching staff has correctly identified the issue: their execution.*



*Unlike former Tampa Bay Buccaneers head coach John McKay, I'm not in favor of it… yet. But feel free to check back after the Iowa game.

Through nine games, I agree with Rhule's assessment that this is his most talented team.



Unfortunately, it is also one of his least disciplined. Combine that with a truly offensive offense and special teams that teeter between shaky and abject disaster, and it is no surprise they have now lost four in a row.



Unfortunately, I don't think this is the worst of it.

Things I believe

The trust between Husker fans and their head coach is irreparably broken.

Based on what I read, heard, and saw across the fan base prior to the Illinois game (both on and offline), the collective opinion of head coach Matt Rhule from the residents of Husker Nation has shifted dramatically. How I would describe it? Sad and sour. Pessimistic and defeated. Angry, bordering on toxic.

I get it. Three straight heartbreaking losses - in Rhule's fourth season - will do absolutely do that. It certainly does not help that in addition to this year's disappointments, Husker fans also carry the weight of depressing defeats dating back to well before Rhule became Temple's head coach. It is what it is.

I remain of the opinion that Rhule is not getting fired this season. Aside from the gigantic buyout, Troy Dannen knows that firing a coach he gave a massive extension to 13 months ago means that he probably has go as well. So far, I have not heard a lot of people calling for his head.

But a fourth straight loss (and the high likelihood of at least two more) doesn't help. Rhule saying that Dana Holgorsen is "one of the best (offensive) minds of our generation" on Monday and then firing him on Saturday certainly doesn't help.

The fan reaction to the allegations that Matt Rhule made about a fan cursing at his young daughter in last week's press conference should tell you everything you need to know. I'm not looking to relitigate the incident, but you didn't have to look very hard to find folks who believe it was manufactured to divert the flame that is warming his seat and/or garner sympathy.

At this point, I don't think the relationship between Husker fans and Rhule is repairable. How could he possibly come back from that? Does the fan base even want or care to try?

Think of yourself or someone you know who is firmly on the "fire Rhule" train. If - hypothetically and for the sake of discussion - Nebraska wins out, would you trust Rhule to keep winning in 2027? Or will we be right back here after the first loss?



I'm not leading the "fire him" parade, but I can read the room well enough to see that the damage has already been done.

The Blackshirts cannot always be counted on to save the day.

For one of the first times this season, Nebraska's defense looked mortal. The Huskers allowed 376 yards of total offense. Katin Houser, a fairly immobile QB playing with a recently repaired throwing hand, threw for 292 yards and three touchdowns.

Andrew Marshall had been playing at an All-Conference, if not All-American level but he struggled against Collin Dixon (eight catches for 129 yards and two TDs). It was a tough night for the defense.



Want to see a staggering stat?

8: Third downs converted by Illinois against Nebraska on Friday (in 15 chances).

8: Third downs converted by Michigan State, Maryland, Indiana, and Oregon against Nebraska... COMBINED (in 49 tries).

To be crystal clear: the reason for the Illinois loss (and all of the other losses in 2026) sits squarely on the offense. Two missed field goals certainly didn't help.

And that's the point: for the majority of conference play, the offense has fiddle-farted around while the special teams units took turns reverting back to the disaster days. This meant Rob Aurich's defense had to carry the load.

The Blackshirts kept the Huskers in games against Indiana, Oregon, and Washington. Score three touchdowns in ANY of those games and the mood looks different. Score three touchdowns in all three and Nebraska would still be in playoff contention.

Yes, the defense had - by their standards - a disappointing night. But at Nebraska, Rhule is 21-13 when the defense allows 24 or less. It should have been enough.

Once again, it wasn't.

We should be realistic about the impact of Dana Holgorsen's firing.

On Saturday, Rhule fired offensive coordinator Dana Holgorsen. Honestly, I'm surprised it didn't happen immediately after a fourth-and-one play where Nebraska went with an empty backfield* and threw it in the general direction of nobody.



*Remember the good old days when Nebraska would bring in two defensive tackles on short-yardage downs, line them up as fullbacks, and let them knock some poor linebacker into next week? I know the two primary guys (Anthony Jones Jr. and Jahsear Whittington) are dealing with injuries, but that doesn't mean the entire concept of running on fourth down has to be scrapped.

With Holgo now a no-go, play calling duties shift to quarterbacks coach (and co-offensive coordinator) Glenn Thomas. Maybe he will provide a spark. Maybe not.

If you're thinking that Thomas will switch up the offense, I've got bad news for you. Nebraska is not going to implement a new scheme or a bunch of new plays before their 10th game of the season.

Expect Thomas to do a lot of what Holgorsen did when he was hired: simplify the playbook, removing what failed. Focus on the things that do work. Find ways to get the ball into the hands of his playmakers. Hammer precision and execution.

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Hopefully, it shows itself against Rutgers before the excellent defenses of Ohio State and Iowa revert the offense back to their norm.

Things I don't know

Why is this team so incredibly undisciplined?

As we sift through the wreckage of the 2026 season, looking for the black box that will tell us all of the things that caused the crash, I suspect the answer will come down to three simple words:



Penalties. Penalties. Penalties.

The Huskers are a wildly confounding team* that loves to shoot themselves in the foot at every opportunity.



*Initially, I typed "sloppy and undisciplined." While that absolutely applies to their ability to be flagged, I took it out because I cannot honestly say that about a team has not lost a fumble since Black Friday 2025, 10 games and counting.



Yeah, there's probably some luck in there, but that kind of run doesn't happen to sloppy teams.

With 11 penalties Friday, Nebraska is now at 75 for the season (8.3 per game). Nebraska's penalty yardage total for the season (637) is more than 200 yards more than their opponents.

Put that another way: in a season where points have been at an absolute premium, Nebraska has put their opponents closer to - and themselves farther away from - the end zone by the length of two football fields.

The flags are a mix of basics (lining up correctly), holding, false starts, and silly over-aggressiveness such as the offensive pass interference and the illegal blindside block (NU's third of the season, by the way).

The only constant is that penalties have absolutely killed an offense that already enjoys stepping on rakes. You probably saw that stat that Nebraska had four drives of 11 plays, none of which resulted in points. Not surprisingly, three of those drives were stalled out by a penalty. The fourth ended on a failed fourth-and-one.

Should we be concerned about Anthony Colandrea's accuracy?

Before we get too far, yes, I am aware that against Illinois, Colandrea was 32-43 passing (74.4%), his best completion percentage since the Bowling Green game (83.3%). But the majority of those throws - even in desperation mode - were within a few yards of the line of scrimmage.

On the handful of plays where NU threw it down the field, Colandrea either underthrew his receivers or was way off the mark. That's a continuation of what we saw against Washington. The Huskies dared NU to beat them deep. Nebraska could not.

There's a certain irony that Colandrea's longest pass of the season (51 yards to Jacory Barney Jr.) occurred on a play where one of his offensive linemen was driven back into his lap, obstructing his view and throwing motion. Colandrea was on the turf when Barney somehow came out of the scrum with the ball.

It feels like defenses are starting to figure out Nebraska's QB. Put a spy on him so he can't beat you with his legs and force him to beat you deep. Otherwise, feel free to let him dink and dunk down the field, knowing that - eventually - the Huskers will shoot themselves in the foot.



Until NU hits some deep balls, expect more of the same.

Was the decision to go for two based on analytics… or fear?

The moment: Jacory Barney Jr. somehow catches Colandrea's YOLO ball in a crowded phone booth before walking into the end zone. At this moment, Nebraska trails 21-13, and most of the fourth quarter still remains.

Conventional wisdom says kick the extra point, get a stop on defense, and drive down for the tie. However, the analytics suggest an inherent advantage in going for two.

The rationale is if the conversion is successful, you're now trailing 21-15. A stop and a touchdown (plus PAT) puts you ahead by one. If you fail, you're down eight and can still tie the game with a two-point conversion after your next touchdown.

Conceptually, it is similar to a basketball player passing the ball to an open three-point shooter instead of taking an easy layup. I understand the logic of it, and I've seen the probabilities that suggest the odds are better to do it this way.

But in the moment, I hated the decision. It felt like a desperate move made out of fear. Was Rhule concerned about his kicker who had already missed two field goals? Or was he trying to avoid overtime? As you likely know, OT has been an absolute house of horrors for NU since Kenny Bell caught the game winner at Iowa in Bo Pelini's final game in 2014.

Ultimately, the decision didn't factor into the outcome of the game. The only fallout was on our collective hopes for a Huskerigami.

Huskerigami Update

A “Huskerigami” is a final score combination (win or lose) that has never happened in the 130+ year history of Nebraska football.



Final score: 24-13



Is that a Huskerigami? No. It has happened four times before. The first time was a win at Kansas in 1966. The most recent was a win at Northwestern in 2016.



Had Nebraska been successful on that two-point conversion, 24-15 would have been a Huskerigami.

5 Things I loved

Jacory Barney Jr. Six catches for a team-high 93 yards, including a touchdown on a wild play in the fourth quarter. Barney also had 89 yards on five returns (punt and kickoff). But mostly, he's in the top spot because a) he's NU's most reliable receiver and b) he's doing it with a rib that was fractured in the Oregon game. Vincent Shavers Jr. With Owen Chambliss out with a shoulder injury, Shavers had to assume the role of quarterback/alpha dog of the defense. He did an excellent job. Shavers had a team-high seven tackles, including one for loss. Luke Lindenmeyer. On Mekhi Nelson's touchdown, Lindenmeyer had an impressive kick out block on Matthew Bailey (who led Illinois with 11 tackles). A second later, Lindenmeyer used his… um… tight end to box out a second Illini defender, allowing Nelson to score. He also added 34 yards on five receptions. Jamal Rule. The freshman had 98 yards of total offense (69 rushing and 29 receiving) on 20 total touches. Is there room for a bigger workload? Many Husker fans would love to find out. Gibson Pyle. Brendan Black went down with an ankle injury on the second play of the game. Pyle, a junior with fairly limited game reps, stepped in and played very well.

Honorable mention: Jordan Ochoa, Caleb Bennig, Isaiah Mozee, Donovan Jones, Cameron Lenhardt, the Johnny Carson UNL commercial, Quinn Clark, Mekhi Nelson, Nyziah Hunter, and having Saturday free to do yard work.

5 Areas for improvement

Field goals. NU's kickers are currently 5-12 on field goals, with a long of 40. Maybe it is time to think outside the box. Charlie Wistrom (yes, Grant's daughter) is a sophomore on the Nebraska soccer team (wearing No. 98, obviously). There is video evidence of her making a 35-yard field goal at Memorial Stadium. Ava Makovicka (Jeff's daughter) is also on the team and leads NU in goals. What's the worst that could happen? Third down defense. The Blackshirts have been stellar this year on third down, entering the game first in the nation. But on Friday night, NU struggled to get off the field on third down. The Illini converted third and 8, 12, 9, and 6, as well as a goal-to-go from the 5. Andrew Marshall. You know Marshall had a rough day when his best play was dragging Collin Dixon to the ground by his facemask inside the 10-yard line. Even with the penalty, the Blackshirts held Illinois to a field goal, which means that Marshall's penalty saved four points. Otherwise, a rough go for NU's best cornerback. Turnovers. Nebraska has now gone 10 straight quarters without a fumble recovery, and nine quarters without a takeaway of any kind. Rhule's shiny coat. Rhule walked the sidelines in a nifty black-and-red Adidas jacket. Don't get me wrong: it is great-looking jacket, but it was a little flashy for the moment. Put it this way: Dani Busboom Kelly could totally pull it off. Rhule in the midst of a demoralizing losing streak, not so much. (I did, however, like the red sportcoat he wore into the stadium.)

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