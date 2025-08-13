Dave Feit's Greatest Huskers by the Numbers: 15 - Tommie Frazier
Greatest Husker to wear 15: Tommie Frazier, Quarterback, 1992-1995
Honorable Mention: Bob Churchich, Alfonzo Dennard, Vince Ferragamo, Ric Lindquist, Glen Preston
Also worn by: Zavier Betts, Brion Carnes, Malachi Coleman, Beau Davis, John Faiman, Tom Haase, Ernest Hausmann, Brett Lindstrom, Roy Long, Harry Meginnis, Willie Miller, Steve Octavien, De'Mornay Pierson-El, Dylan Raiola, Michael Rose-Ivey, Craig Sundberg, Richard Torres, Latravis Washington, Wendell Wooten
Dave's Fave: Frazier
Tommie Frazier was almost a Colorado Buffalo.
The Buffs initially recruited him as a quarterback. Frazier called them to discuss a commitment, but there was a snag: They now wanted him to play defensive back. Nope, sorry. Frazier had too many other options - Notre Dame, Florida State, Penn State and more - to settle for being a DB.
Besides, he had already built a strong relationship with Tom Osborne and assistant Kevin Steele. Nebraska would let him play quarterback, and the door would be open to playing early.
Frazier did not redshirt, appearing briefly in the first two games of the 1992 season (Utah and Middle Tennessee State). In the next two games (Washington and Arizona State), Frazier did not see the field, even though Nebraska won the ASU game by three touchdowns. Mike Grant, the starter, played the entire game.
After the Arizona State game, Frazier expressed disappointment with his situation. In his frustration, the word "transfer" was tossed out. With a bye week before the Huskers' next game, Tom Osborne devised a plan. Grant would start and play the first and third quarters. Frazier would - regardless of score or scenario - play the second and fourth quarters. Both quarterbacks played well in a 55-0 win over Oklahoma State.
Before the next game at Missouri, Osborne was noncommittal on who would start, even though Grant was dealing with a sore back. That Saturday, Tommie Frazier became the first true freshman to start at quarterback for Nebraska in the post-World War II era. He accounted for 234 of Nebraska's 492 yards and scored three rushing touchdowns.
Frazier's second start would be against Colorado - the team that pulled the rug out on him. He would be just 4-12 passing for 55 yards, but he did throw for two touchdowns. More importantly, Nebraska rolled the co-No. 8 Buffs 52-7. Frazier won all three of his games against Colorado by an average score of 39-15.
To be honest, that's a microcosm of Tommie Frazier's career. Statistically, he was not the greatest quarterback Nebraska has ever had. He surpassed 100 yards rushing in a game just four times. Jammal Lord did it eight times. Frazier's career completion percentage was 49.5%. Tanner Lee completed 57.5% of his throws.
But Tommie Frazier won.
A lot.
While I think "QB Wins" is vastly overrated as a statistic, Frazier's 33-3 record as a starter (31-1 in regular-season games*) is impossible to ignore.
*His lone regular-season loss was a freshman-year, 19-10 loss at Iowa State in the ultimate trap game. Nebraska was coming off back-to-back wins over No. 8 Colorado and No. 14 Kansas. The Huskers' next game was against rival Oklahoma before an international flight to Tokyo. In the loss, Frazier led the team with 92 yards rushing and threw a touchdown pass.
Coincidentally, this loss was the fourth - and final - time under Osborne that the Huskers wore their home white pants with their traditional white road jerseys, creating an all-white monotone ensemble. Nebraska was 1-4 in the look, often referred to as "surrender whites." The lone win? Frazier's first start against Missouri.
Not counting alternate uniforms, Nebraska is 5-15 since 1990 in all white.
Frazier's freshman season was a rousing success. He was the unanimous Big Eight Newcomer/Freshman of the Year and a second-team freshman All-American.
In 1993, Frazier led Nebraska closer to the national championship than any sophomore ever had. He firmly established himself as a star player, leading the Huskers to their third straight Big Eight title. He was the guy who always delivered the big play in the biggest moment, and on the biggest stage. Nebraska had five come-from-behind wins in 1993, winning three one-score games.
Despite being a 17½-point underdog to Florida State in the 1994 Orange Bowl, Frazier was a missed field goal away from leading one of the greatest game-winning drives in college football history.
The disappointment from the FSU loss was a driving force behind the 1994 "unfinished business" season. Frazier entered the season as a legitimate Heisman Trophy candidate. Sadly, Frazier would be sidelined with blood clots for eight games. His injury arguably brought the team closer and forced everyone else to elevate their game. Frazier was cleared to play in the Orange Bowl and led Nebraska to 1994 national championship with a dynamic fourth-quarter performance in the Orange Bowl.
That leads us to the 1995 season, Frazier's senior year and the greatest team Nebraska has ever fielded.
For the first time since 1948, Nebraska opened its season with a conference game, at Oklahoma State on a Thursday night. The Huskers set the tone for their season with a 64-21 destruction of the Cowboys. The next week was a 50-10 blowout of Michigan State - led by Nick Saban. But storm clouds were forming over the program.
I-back Lawrence Phillips - like Frazier a likely Heisman finalist - was arrested that night. He would be suspended - but not kicked off the team - and eventually reinstated. Negative press swirled around Osborne, and every player arrest, parking ticket and jaywalking allegation was put under a microscope as proof of the "win at all costs" program Osborne was alleged to be running.
National media members, including CBS's Bernard Goldberg, turned Osborne's press conferences into contentious affairs, looking for the "gotcha!" sound bite or angle for their scathing column. Fans were divided on whether Osborne was doing the right thing.
Meanwhile, the 1995 Huskers just kept on rolling.
Aside from a 35-21 win over Washington State - their "closest" game of the season - Nebraska was an unstoppable juggernaut. The Huskers scored 44 or more points in nine of their 12 games, breaking 60 points four times. Eighteen different players recorded a carry. Twenty-one different players scored a touchdown.
The defense pitched two shutouts and held three other teams to 10 points or less. Almost a third of the 150 points scored allowed by the 1995 team were in the fourth quarter. That wasn't because the Blackshirts wore down easily. No, the Huskers led by an average of 31 points heading into the fourth quarter so the starters rarely played the whole game.
Eleven different players - including Frazier - earned first-team All-Big Eight honors, with nine more making the second team or honorable mention. Frazier, Aaron Graham and Jared Tomich were first-team All-Americans.
Tommie Frazier won the Johnny Unitas and Davey O'Brien awards in 1995.
He should have won the dadgum Heisman (he finished second to Eddie George).
Nebraska has had more polished quarterbacks, with better mechanics and stronger arms. I suspect some of the other quarterbacks were faster.
But if it is fourth-and-nine in a do-or die situation, I want the ball in Tommie Frazier's hands.
Because that is what gives Nebraska the best chance to win.
***
Among the many superlatives in his legendary career, this one stands out:
Tommie Frazier is the only player - ever - to be named MVP of three different national championship games.
1994 Orange Bowl vs. Florida State
The Seminoles had Heisman Trophy winner Charlie Ward. Nebraska had lost six straight bowl games by an average of almost 18 points per game. No wonder the Huskers were 17½-point underdogs in this game.
But somebody forgot to tell Tommie Frazier. He willed Nebraska to the brink of a national championship as the Huskers nearly overcame multiple questionable calls, including an FSU touchdown that would have been ruled a fumble if replay reviews had been in effect.
Ward put up an impressive 283 yards of total offense, but no touchdowns. Frazier matched the Heisman winner with 283 yards of his own, including a game-high 77 yards on the ground. Frazier tied his career high with 206 passing yards and had a 34-yard touchdown pass.
Trailing by two points with just 15 seconds left, Frazier found tight end Trumane Bell for a 29-yard gain to the Seminole 28. With one second left, Nebraska called timeout and sent placekicker Byron Bennett in to win the game. Unfortunately, his kick sailed wide left.
Bruce Lowitt of the Tampa Bay Times wrote: "Ultimately, it was Tommie Frazier's night, even if it wasn't his championship."
1995 Orange Bowl vs. Miami
After missing almost nine games with blood clots in the 1994 season, Frazier was cleared to play in Orange Bowl. The question of who should start - Frazier or Brook Berringer - divided fans. Tom Osborne said Frazier would take the first snaps, but both players would play.
That ended up being a brilliant tactical move.
Frazier started both first-quarter possessions. It was a good way for him to shake off the rust. After an interception, he went to the bench and Berringer came in. Brook led the next eight drives, encompassing the entire second and third quarters. He threw NU's first touchdown of the game (to Mark Gilman), but ended his night with two straight turnovers.
Frazier came back in for the second possession of the fourth quarter.* Miami's excellent defense, led by future NFL Hall of Famers Warren Sapp and Ray Lewis, stuffed Tommie on an option play, prompting NBC's Cris Collinsworth to say: "I don't think the Nebraska offense can afford to run any more options." That possession ended in a punt.
*Legend has it that when Frazier re-entered the game, Sapp - a notorious trash-talker - said "Hey Tommie, where ya been?"
Frazier's response?
"It ain't where I've been, fat boy. It's where I'm going."
After the Blackshirts stopped Miami again, Frazier went to work. An option pitch to Lawrence Phillips gained 25 yards. That set up Cory Schlesinger's first touchdown. A nice throw on the two-point conversion (in the same end zone where the 1983 team fell short 11 years earlier) tied the game at 17.
Once again, the defense got a stop (Miami did not record a single first down in the fourth quarter). On third-and-three, an option keeper by Frazier gained 25 yards. Tommie and his fresh legs popped up after the play and did a little spin move. It was on.
Before another third-and-three, Frazier doesn't like what he sees and calls a timeout. Sapp and his teammates are on a knee, sucking wind. NU comes out with different personnel and runs another option. Frazier picks up seven yards and a key first down. Schlesinger scored the winning touchdown on the next play.
1996 Fiesta Bowl vs. Florida
Tommie Frazier saved his best for last.
Snubbed by Heisman voters,* the undisputed leader of the greatest team in college football history put on a show and left no doubt as to who was best.
*I will go to my grave convinced of three things:
- Tommie Frazier was the best college football player in the country in 1995.
- Heisman voters - embarrassed because recent quarterback winners Andre Ware, Gino Torretta and Charlie Ward flamed out as NFL QBs - decided to vote for the college player who would have the best pro career: Ohio State's Eddie George. If you tell me that some voters "penalized" Frazier for how the Lawrence Phillips issue was handled, I won't argue.
- Tommie Frazier is a bigger Heisman injustice than Ndamukong Suh. In 2009, the "best player on the best team" won the Heisman. In 1995, the best player on the best team was Frazier. He should have won in a landslide.
Obviously, "The Run" is the headline play from that game, but there are so many other plays that perfectly illustrated a) the greatness of Frazier, and b) the wide gap between No. 1 Nebraska and No. 2 Florida. In the second quarter, Nebraska had third-and-seven near midfield. If the Gators can get a stop, they might be able to stop the bleeding. Nebraska lines up in an empty-backfield, five-receiver set. Frazier comes under center and takes the snap. He takes one step backward, collides with pulling guard Aaron Taylor and should be stopped for a two-yard gain. Instead, Frazier breaks a tackle, bounces outside and gains 31 yards. It was his longest run of the season… so far.
In the third quarter, Frazier runs a quarterback trap. It might be the easiest play of Frazier's entire career. After getting the snap from center, he take one step backward - creating space for pulling guard Aaron Taylor to blast a defender - then runs straight up the middle of the field. Frazier struts into the end zone untouched as radio announcer Kent Pavelka says, "You can put it in the bank. It's OVER!" The 35-yard touchdown was his longest run of the season… so far.
After a quick Florida touchdown, Nebraska gets the ball right back. On second-and-five from the Nebraska 25-yard-line, Frazier goes under center and runs the option to his right. Gator linebacker Ben Hanks chooses to defend the pitch man (Clinton Childs) instead of the quarterback.
He has unwittingly launched the greatest run in Nebraska football's storied history.
Frazier cuts upfield as two players grasp in vain at his jersey. Ten yards downfield, Hanks is back in the play. He tries to grab at the ball while another teammate attempts to give Frazier a hug. If we're being honest, both of these attempts are half-hearted at best. Regardless, Frazier breaks free, eludes one more tackle attempt and then flies down the near sideline for a 75-yard touchdown.
After scoring, Frazier stands at the back of the end zone, hands on his hips, waiting for his teammates to join him. Eventually, Childs makes it there and jumps into Frazier's arms.
CBS's Jim Nantz has the more famous call of the run: "Oh! They don't have him yet! Look at Tommie Frazier! HOW MANY TACKLES CAN ONE MAN BREAK?! Touchdown!" But I still cackle with glee every time I hear KFAB's Gary Sadlemyer break a long silence after the run with "WHAT WAS THAT?!?!"
The Run was so extraordinary that it was hard to process what you just saw.
It was his longest run of the season… and career.
Tommie Frazier was undeniably at this best when the lights were brightest. He is a true legend of the program.
