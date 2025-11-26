Why Nebraska Football Will Always Be Superior to Iowa
Throw out all the records. Throw out all the stats. Throw out anything that has happened this season. It’s Iowa week, and it is time for all of Husker Nation to unite against the hated Hawkeyes.
Looking at Iowa’s history:
- The Common Fans lay out the facts to explain why Nebraska football is and always will be superior to Iowa.
- The Hawkeyes claim five national championships, but two are from the 1920s, and for the other three–from 1956, 1958, and 1960–Iowa didn’t finish #1 in either the AP poll or the coaches poll.
- Nebraska owns 46 conference championships, which ranks second in the nation all time. Iowa, by contrast, has 15.
- Iowa’s record all time is 708-585-39, good for a .546 winning percentage that is 65th best in the country.
- Nebraska, by contrast, is 931-434-40, which amounts to a .677 winning percentage that is 10th all time.
- Iowa has one Heisman Trophy winner ever, Nile Kinninck in 1939. This was such a big deal in Hawkeye Nation that they named their stadium after him.
- Nebraska has three Heisman trophy winners, all of which occurred after World War Two, including one which happened in this century.
- And of course, Nebraska still owns the advantage in the all time head-to-head matchup between the two teams, 30-22.
- The list goes on and on; you get the picture. No matter what has happened in recent years, the Common Fans are red ‘til they’re dead. Nebraska will always be the superior program, and it’s always better to be a Cornhusker.
Time to buckle in, Common Fans:
- Have there been frustrating moments this season? Yes. Did the Huskers once again leave some wins on the table? It would appear so. Are there things this team needs to address in the offseason? Absolutely.
- And guess what: we will have eight months to digest this 2025 season, and to talk about all the ways in which Matt Rhule’s program needs to improve.
- In the meantime, it’s time for Husker Nation to unite, from Scottsbluff to South Sioux City; from Alliance to Falls City; from Omaha to McCook; from sea to shining sea. IT’S IOWA HATE WEEK!!!!!
- This is the life we’ve chosen, and it’s time to beat the Hawkeyes.
Celebrating 150 episodes for the Common Fan Podcast:
- One final note: the Common Fans didn’t even realize it, but the Penn State game recap episode was their 150th episode. The boys reflect on this podcast journey and thank all the loyal Common Fan listeners for a thoroughly enjoyable ride. It’s only been two years, and there is a lot more to come.
This and so much more on the latest episode of the Common Fan Podcast! As always, GBR for LIFE!
Or watch now!
