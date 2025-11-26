Heinrich Haarberg Reflects on His Unique Career Ahead of Final Home Game
Senior tight end Heinrich Haarberg will take the field inside Memorial Stadium for the final time on Friday afternoon, but he isn’t letting the moment distract him from the task ahead. With preparation for Iowa still top of mind, the Kearney native says his goal is to “not get too caught up but also enjoy it.”
In an era where loyalty in college football is increasingly rare, Haarberg’s love for Nebraska has never wavered. As he heads into his last tunnel walk in the scarlet and cream, he isn’t taking a single moment for granted.
With that in mind, here’s everything the do-it-all utility player had to say ahead of his fifth and final Heroes Trophy matchup against Iowa.
As Nebraska gears up for its annual Black Friday showdown with Iowa, Haarberg knows exactly what’s coming. The rivalry is rugged, emotional, and unforgiving, something he summed up perfectly earlier this week. “It’s a battle for who’s the toughest, who’s the hardest working,” Haarberg said. “This game really signifies that. It’s on the field but it’s also off the field antics.”
Few Huskers understand that identity better than Haarberg. His career has been a journey through quarterback competitions, midseason starts, injuries, and a full transition to tight end. Each turn demanded resilience, and each time he answered the call. The toughness the Iowa game requires is something Haarberg has lived for five years.
That’s why his words carry weight heading into his final game inside Memorial Stadium. “I don’t view myself as someone who’s going to run away from a challenge or run away from a fight,” he said. “I’m going to face it head-on, and I’m going to do everything I can to succeed.”
On a week built on grit and toughness, Haarberg feels like the exact kind of player who belongs in this rivalry. And he plans to play his last home game the same way he’s approached his entire career.
Haarberg’s journey from hometown quarterback commit to Big Ten tight end has been anything but linear. After starting games under center in 2023, he spent a year as Nebraska’s backup before fully committing to a position switch in 2025. It’s a transformation few players make successfully, but Haarberg embraced it with the same attitude that’s defined the player he's become in his time in Lincoln.
“It’s a path of ups and downs. Valleys and mountains,” Haarberg said when reflecting on the move. “At the end of the day, this is the best path I could’ve been on to continue to build my life after football.”
The shift demanded a new skill set, new responsibilities, and a new identity within the offense. Yet week after week, Haarberg has found ways to grow into the role. “Every single week I’ve tried to find something to accelerate with, something to improve on,” he said. It shows a mindset that’s turned him into a reliable piece of Nebraska’s offense and a trusted leader within the locker room for several years in a row.
For a player who once envisioned himself as the future of the quarterback room, the transition hasn’t been easy. But it has showcased who Haarberg really is, and just how adaptable, competitive, and fully committed to whatever helps the team win the fifth-year senior truly is.
The same attitude he’s carried his entire career is fueling Haarberg now, as he looks ahead to Nebraska’s bowl practices. The tight end said he might even be the most excited player on the team about the extra work coming in December.
“I’m looking forward to these bowl practices more than anybody else,” he said, noting that the chance to develop his game without the pressure of preparing for an opponent is something he’s going to take full advantage of. “It’s an opportunity for me to get coached without the week-to-week game schedule, when there’s not a lot of time to get into technique stuff.”
After five years of collegiate football in the Big Ten, many players would be eager for a break. But with Haarberg’s eyes set on chasing a career in the pros, he made it clear he's bringing his lunch pail to practice.
When his time at the mic was done, it left me thinking about his career and just how instrumental he’s been in helping Matt Rhule turn this program around. Not many players would’ve stayed through the mess, and even fewer would’ve attacked it the way Haarberg did and continues to do.
Through a coaching change, depth chart reconstruction, and even volunteering for a position switch, what Haarberg has done for Nebraska is as unique as it is remarkable. With one final regular-season game ahead, Friday marks both a sad and encouraging moment for Husker Nation. Rhule may be losing one of the backbones of his program, but it’s only sad because of how much impact Haarberg’s had.
The Huskers will survive without him, no doubt, but a player like Haarberg doesn’t come around often. At a time when leaving would’ve been easier than staying, the Kearney native took the challenge head-on. He’s helped Nebraska in every way he could, and he’ll have one more chance to do it again on Friday afternoon.
