Dave Feit: Troy Dannen’s Memorial Stadium Audible
Troy Dannen called an audible on the Memorial Stadium modernization project.
When the original play was called by (then) Athletic Director Trev Alberts, the plan was a $450 million project that would replace South Stadium with a new structure that would fully enclose and connect the entire stadium.
Trev made a bold, ambitious call. He was confident this was going to be a highlight-reel touchdown. But as Trev came up to the line to snap the ball, he could see the opposition was preparing to tackle him for a loss.
Boosters had donor fatigue from paying for the new, (at the time) unfinished football facility, while being asked to contribute more and more toward NU’s NIL efforts. Loyal fans who kept their tickets through the tough times were not interested in losing their seats just as the Huskers appear close to turning a corner. Alberts's boss and ally - NU President Ted Carter - entered the transfer portal. Questions about Trev's ability to work with the Board of Regents - whose approval for the project is vital - were like a linebacker showing a blitz.
Before Trev snapped the ball on the play that could define this legacy, he walked to the sidelines, took off his red N, and left.
* * *
Troy Dannen was plucked out of the portal to replace Alberts. He walked into a dream job with amazing facilities, but the jewel of the department isn’t as lustrous as it once was.
On one hand, Memorial Stadium is one of the beloved cathedrals of the sport that just celebrated its 100th anniversary. It's the "third largest city" in the state and has been sold out for every game since 1962.
But some harsh realities exist. Memorial was built for the shorter and smaller bodies of a different era, which can make games uncomfortable for some fans. It lacks the infrastructure for alcohol sales and other fan amenities needed to compete with the HDTV home experience. And the old grey lady is not getting any younger. A section of South Stadium collapsed 30 years ago. What is a realistic lifespan?
During his introductory press conference, Dannen asked for a timeout on the stadium question: He wanted more time to analyze and assess before determining if he'd run the play Alberts called.
Now, after less than two months on the job, Dannen has studied the opposition and called an audible. Instead of throwing up a YOLO ball, he's going to matriculate the ball down the field. Pick up some first downs, build momentum, and keep marching toward the south end zone.
I don't know if Dannen's drive will end in a touchdown or turnover, but it is the right play call.
* * *
That is what Dannen said in response to a question about the stadium renovation project on his first day on the job.
From everything we've seen so far, Nebraska's new AD is prioritizing winning above everything else. And he is showing - both with this decision and his wardrobe full of 1890 gear - that he believes the best path to victory is having better athletes than everybody else.
Dannen can see a day in the not-to-distant future where student-athlete salaries will be a line-item in his budget. From his perspective, a $450 million stadium project is not going to help Nebraska win and could be a hindrance for a department that does not receive - or ask for - taxpayer funds.
There may be a day when renovations or a rebuild of South Stadium will help Nebraska win games, but Dannen wants to generate a revenue stream first to help defray escalating expenses.
Dannen's initial phase - focusing on improvements to East and West Stadiums, including chairback seating - will help NU "monetize" the stadium and generate revenue. As college sports moves toward the day when the players are paid directly by the schools, it is extremely important that Nebraska continues to find - and maximize - revenue streams.
* * *
A phrase I saw in the reporting of Dannen's plan was "an increase in fan amenities." While no specifics were given, look for something that will benefit the high-end donors, particularly those sitting in West Stadium: a new, exclusive, field-level club space.
The opening of the new Tom Osborne Legacy Center means that some of the things currently in - and under - the stadium are now vacant spaces, ready to be repurposed.
One of those spaces is the training table where student athletes have been eating for decades. Located under the West Stadium stands, it has a large kitchen and buffet lines already in place. It would be relatively easy to convert that space into a restaurant (and, possibly, bar) to feed club-tier donors on game days.
Such a space could have views or access to field level on the west sidelines, creating a unique experience and revenue generator.
Both Alberts and Dannen have stated their desire to have the stadium used for more than just the seven home games each year. During the offseason, an in-stadium restaurant / lounge could be open to the public or rented out for special events.
The most requested fan amenity - beer - is not coming to Memorial Stadium … yet. But as we all know, it is just a matter of time (and logistics) until that happens.
* * *
Take care of the big boosters first.
To me, that's really what Dannen's plan is all about.
While that's an admittedly cynical read on the situation, putting seatbacks in East and West - where the current donation levels go as high as $2,500 per seat* - makes sense.
*Due to grandfathering that went into place 30 years ago when Bill Byrne started tying "donations" to the ability to purchase season tickets, there are season ticket holders throughout the stadium - and especially in the best seats - paying a fraction of what the person next to them is paying.
Some fans - who have had tickets in their family for generations - have been sitting in Cadillac seats at used-Plymouth prices. That is going to end. These longtime fans won't get kicked out, but they will be asked to pay the same price as everybody else in their section.
Before Dannen asks these high-end donors to pay for improvements to South Stadium, he's going to make sure they're happy. To put it more bluntly: with Trev's original plan, the mega boosters were being asked to donate big bucks for a section they would never sit in.
With Dannen's approach, the big boosters will still be asked for a big check. But he's going to do it after a nice meal at the new sideline club as they sit in a more comfortable chair. I'm not likely to ever be a donor of substance, but I feel like Dannen's approach would put me in a more charitable mood than what Alberts wanted to do.