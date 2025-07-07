David Pollack Pinpoints What Dylan Raiola Must Fix for 2025 Breakout
If you’ve tuned into college football lately, chances are you've heard the name Dylan Raiola whispered with both awe and anticipation. The Nebraska quarterback is armed with five-star talent and a rocket for an arm. He is gearing up for a sophomore season that could define the next era of Cornhusker football.
But before he takes flight as one of the game’s elite, there’s one hurdle he needs to clear, and former ESPN analyst David Pollack isn’t afraid to say it out loud. Pollack, a college football lifer and Georgia Bulldogs legend, recently gave his honest take on Raiola’s gameplay. And while he sees all the tools, he’s focused on one thing the young quarterback has to clean up if he’s going to make a true leap in 2025.
David Pollack is Focusing on Keeping the “Negative Plays” Off the Stat Sheet
To understand the weight behind Pollack’s words, you have to understand the man himself. A two-time All-American and one of the most respected voices in college football broadcasting, David Pollack built his reputation on calling it like he sees it.
Dylan Raiola has been under the microscope since high school, recruited by powerhouse programs. And he has been expected to change Nebraska’s narrative under head coach Matt Rhule. After taking over as the starter in 2024, Raiola showed flashes of brilliance, throwing for 2,819 yards and 13 touchdowns while completing 67.1 percent of his passes. But as Pollack noted, those flashes came with growing pains.
"To me, watching him a year ago, the negative plays," Pollack said on the See Ball Get Ball podcast. "Got to get those out of the equation. I think about OT versus Illinois, and just continuing to go backwards and trying to make plays, and just year two. Dana Holgorsen, by the way, I think helps."
Pollack wasn’t pointing fingers; he was pinpointing patterns. Raiola’s tendency to hold onto the ball too long and attempt hero throws. Or it can be said that absorbing ill-timed sacks could be the difference between winning tight Big Ten games or walking off the field empty-handed.
Why Fixing Negative Plays is Raiola’s Next Leap
Even in a highlight-driven era, football is often about the plays you don’t make, the ones where you throw it away, take the checkdown, or eat a small loss instead of a catastrophic one. Raiola’s 11 interceptions in 2024 are one thing, but it's the sacks and busted drives that have analysts like Pollack calling for refinement.
Matt Rhule, for his part, is seeing progress. The Nebraska head coach spoke candidly about Raiola’s development as both a player and a leader. "He’s always been a tremendous worker. I think when you’re a young player, you can be emotional. When things are great, you’re great. When things get bad, sometimes you kind of get quiet. You get introverted. You start to get frustrated."
In a moment of self-awareness, Raiola reflected on the team’s loss to UCLA while watching film with Rhule, "Actually, he and I were together in the cafeteria today, we actually had this exact conversation. We had the UCLA game on TV. And he was like, ‘Man, it was 13-7 at the half.’ Then we came out (of halftime) and he threw a pick-six. We talked about how far he’s come."
It’s that mental shift from flash to focus that could determine whether 2025 is a true breakout or just another year of what-could-have-been.
Part of Raiola’s 2025 evolution will also be shaped by a new offensive partner-in-crime: Dana Holgorsen. The veteran play-caller stepped into the OC role for Nebraska in late 2024, and his Air Raid background may be exactly what Raiola needs to settle in.
Pollack agrees, noting Holgorsen’s minimalist playbook approach: "Another year with him now because he came in last year through the system. Dana has always been very simplistic. He’s always loved Red Bulls and he drinks like 30 a day. And his call sheet is like this [making a small gesture with hands] big. I can relate to that big. That’s how big it is. It’s not very big. He’s not going to go trick you. He’s going to master a few things and do them really, really well."
And Rhule is already encouraged. "His body looks great. And he and Dana [Holgorsen], I think are going to make a dynamic duo. I think we have a chance to be really special on offense."
The blueprint is there. Now it’s about execution.
Nebraska Football 2025 Schedule
- Aug. 28 (Thursday) vs. Cincinnati (Kansas City) 8 p.m. CDT on ESPN
- Sep. 6 vs. Akron 6:30 p.m. CDT on BTN
- Sep. 13 vs. Houston Christian 11 a.m. CDT on FS1
- Sep. 20 vs. Michigan 2:30 p.m. CDT on CBS
- Oct. 4 vs. Michigan State 11/2:30/3 CDT
- Oct. 11 at Maryland TBA
- Oct. 17 (Friday) at Minnesota 7 p.m. CDT on FOX
- Oct. 25 vs. Northwestern TBA
- Nov. 1 vs. USC TBA
- Nov. 8 at UCLA TBA
- Nov. 22 at Penn State TBA
- Nov. 28 (Black Friday) vs. Iowa 11 a.m. CST on CBS
Home games are bolded.
