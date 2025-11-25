Husker Coordinators Discuss the Unchanging Iowa Hawkeyes
When Nebraska offensive coordinator Dana Holgorsen was at Texas Tech in the 2000s, Iowa football played a certain way. In 2025, that style has not changed.
"It ain't no different than 2001 when I was at Texas Tech and played these guys in the Alamo Bowl," Holgorsen said at Tuesday's media availability. "It's just been the same forever. For them to be able to sustain it like they have is something that's very unique and probably never going to be duplicated again."
Holgorsen said that an unchanging philosophy from the Hawkeyes means looking back at tape is more helpful than against other opponents.
"Same as it was last year," Holgorsen said. "They're a plug-and-play team. I thought they had really good players last year, and the ones that they lost, they replaced them with really good players this year. It ain't real tricky; they're just sound with everything that they do."
On the other side of the ball, defensive coordinator John Butler said his squad didn't have its best day against Penn State and "quickly moved on to Iowa." Butler echoed Holgorsen's sentiment in that the Hawkeyes do what they do year in and year out.
"Iowa does what they do," Butler said. "I've watched over the last couple days, back when I was at Penn State playing in Iowa. I watched when I was at, Minnesota play in Iowa. I watched us
play in Iowa last year. And the only thing that changes are the names on the back of the jerseys.
"But in terms of how they play, I legitimately went up and watched the 2010, I believe, Minnesota-Iowa game last night, and it's essentially they're going to line up. They're going to run the plays that they run out of the formations that they run them out of. They're going to know how to block every
front that you put out there."
Butler referenced head coach Matt Rhule saying it comes down to players making plays.
"This is a game that comes down to their players versus our players," Butler said. "We're not going to be over overly complicated on defense. Not to say that we really were. We might been a little bit too complicated last week just to try to stop the run, but we're going to line up and know that the run's coming and get off blocks and try to make tackles.
"Not try. We are going to do that and put our best foot forward."
As for how the two coordinators feel about the rivalry, Holgorsen said, "It means a little more."
"It means a little bit more to the fan base," Holgorsen said. "I know it means a lot more to them. It means a lot to coach Rhule, the coaches, the players."
Holgorsen said coaching in the Iowa-Nebraska game last year "felt different," noting the rivalry games he's been in in the past with West Virginia vs. Pittsburgh and Oklahoma State vs. Oklahoma.
"We're probably going to put a little bit more into it," Holgorsen said. "I can't explain what it is, but it just means more, these rival games."
Nebraska and Iowa will play on Friday at 11 a.m. CST. The game will be broadcast on CBS.
More Info
Nebraska Football 2025 ScheduleEmpty heading
- Aug. 28 Nebraska 20, Cincinnati 17
- Sep. 6 Nebraska 68, Akron 0
- Sep. 13 Nebraska 59, Houston Christian 7
- Sep. 20 Michigan 30, Nebraska 27
- Oct. 4 Nebraska 38, Michigan State 27
- Oct. 11 Nebraska 34, Maryland 31
- Oct. 17 Minnesota 24, Nebraska 6
- Oct. 25 vs. Northwestern 11 a.m. FS1
- Nov. 1 USC 21, Nebraska 17
- Nov. 8 Nebraska 28, UCLA 21
- Nov. 22 at Penn State 37, Nebraska 10
- Nov. 28 (Black Friday) vs. Iowa 11 a.m. CBS
Home games are bolded. All times central.
