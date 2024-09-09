Despite Impressive Win, Matt Rhule Says There's Lots for Nebraska to Fix
The Huskers have plenty to work on if they want to be a championship-caliber football team.
That was Nebraska head coach Matt Rhule's message Monday as he reviewed Saturday night's 28-10 win over Colorado and looked ahead to this weekend's match against Northern Iowa, the No. 21 team in the latest FCS poll.
Rhule mentioned special teams, the wide receivers' blocking and the offense's intensity as areas in particular need of improvement. “The worst special teams performance I’ve had in a long time,” he said.
Rhule said turning a program around involves three stages: “There is eliminating losing football, then you play winning football, and eventually you are going to play championship football. I think we are playing winning football and so we have to get to championship football.”
Regarding Northern Iowa, Rhule noted that the Panthers have the No. 4 rushing offense in the FCS. “You are facing 298 yards a game. You are facing a coach in Coach (Mark) Farley that has won a ton of games. When I was in the NFL, I looked at Northern Iowa’s alignment. I never looked at a Nebraska alignment. You better be ready for a physical battle with the way they play. Run defense and run offense.”
| HuskerMax discussion
