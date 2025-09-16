'Dylan's More Than Ready': Matt Rhule on his Quarterback Ahead of Big Ten Play
After a hot start to his sophomore season, Dylan Raiola has shown he’s taken the next step as Nebraska’s quarterback.
Through just over nine quarters of action, he’s thrown for 829 yards and eight touchdowns without an interception, giving Husker fans the kind of reliability they’ve been missing for years. Now 16 games into his career in Lincoln, Matt Rhule made it clear after Saturday’s 59–7 win over Houston Christian that his quarterback is ready for what’s next.
Speaking Monday, Rhule emphasized Raiola’s growth heading into Big Ten play. From preparation to pre-snap recognition, from efficiency to work ethic, here’s everything the head coach had to say about his star quarterback ahead of the biggest game of the season to this point.
On his way to one of the nation’s top completion percentages, Raiola has connected on 76.6% of his throws while helping Nebraska outscore opponents 147–24. His command at the line of scrimmage and accuracy have both taken clear steps forward, and Rhule pointed to daily preparation as the foundation behind that success.
Asked if his sophomore quarterback was ready for the grind of conference play, Rhule didn’t hesitate: “Dylan’s more than ready.” He noted that Raiola has already learned hard lessons as a freshman and now looks like a player who has adjusted to the speed of college football. “Everything Dylan went through last year was for the first time,” Rhule said, underscoring how those growing pains set him up for success in 2025.
At the same time, Rhule credited the players around Raiola for helping him elevate. The Huskers’ offensive line hasn’t allowed a sack in the past two games, a fact Rhule pointed to as key to the quarterback’s early-season efficiency. “If you have great protection, and we’ve had great protection, then your quarterback’s going to look unbelievably efficient", he said.
The level of competition is about to take a steep climb, but Rhule made it clear that both his team and his quarterback are preparing with urgency for what lies ahead. With Michigan bringing the most skilled and aggressive defense Nebraska has faced this season, Rhule said Raiola will need to rise to the challenge. “Dylan will have to be prepared,” he said, noting the Wolverines’ ability to disguise blitzes and throw multiple looks at the quarterback.
Still, Rhule was quick to point out that these moments are not entirely new for Raiola, as Nebraska’s practice routines are designed to get him more comfortable under pressure. “Dylan’s had two years of every Tuesday, starting off with a zero blitz in his face,” Rhule explained. While that experience builds confidence, he added that it’s equally important for Raiola to adjust in real time and then communicate with coaches afterward to avoid mistakes.
That open line of communication will be critical on Saturday, even with a raucous home crowd on Nebraska’s side. Rhule also highlighted Raiola’s advanced understanding of the offense as a potential advantage against the Wolverines’ pressure packages. “When you have a quarterback that’s gonna get you out of bad plays, it lets you call plays,” Rhule said, pointing to Raiola’s pre-snap recognition and ability to check into better options as a key factor in sustaining drives for the upcoming game.
Rhule continued to answer questions revolving around Raiola's apparent rapid development of physical and mental maturity. While last season, Raiola often relied upon his physical talents to help find success, in 2025, he's taken his game to the next level by obsessing over the mental side of the game.
After noting that after Saturday's win, he had received a text from Raiola regarding play calls they would like to run against the Wolverines, Rhule offered that Raiola was in his apartment already focused on drawing up plays on a whiteboard for their next game, rather than relaxing after his superb performance. That additional tidbit from his head coach is exactly the kind of thing you want to hear about your starting quarterback, and it's a trait that, if he continues to utilize, will help him find success early on in his career at the next level as well.
Despite facing their most daunting opponent yet, Rhule is confident in Raiola's abilities ahead of Saturday's game. “This is game 17 for him. He’ll be prepared", he said.
Raiola’s blend of physical talent, obsessive preparation, and natural leadership has Rhule confident that he won’t just survive the Wolverines’ defense, he could use this matchup as a launching pad for the rest of his sophomore campaign. Nearing the halfway point of his Nebraska career, there’s still room for growth as his body and mind continue to mature with each game. But this Saturday offers his biggest stage yet. Michigan enters Lincoln as a ranked opponent, and Raiola won’t be asked to face that challenge alone. With teammates, coaches, and 90,000-plus Nebraska faithful behind him, he’ll have a chance to silence critics and take another step toward restoring the Huskers’ relevancy on a national scale.
A loss won’t define Nebraska’s 2025 season, but a win just might. If Rhule’s words are any indication, Raiola is as ready as possible. Now it’s up to his teammates, coaches, and fans alike to hold up their end of the deal.
