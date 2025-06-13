Dylan Raiola and Huskers to Face Talented Quarterbacks in November
Part Three of Three
In Part Three of our analysis of the quarterbacks Nebraska is expected to face in 2025, we check in with the Cornhuskers’ November opponents.
We look at each likely starting quarterback, their 2024 highlight and who has the advantage going into the game: Nebraska’s Dylan Raiola or the opponent. We published Part One on Wednesday and Part Two on Thursday.
Three of the four opposing quarterbacks in November were highly publicized transfers.
Nov. 1: USC (7-6)
At Memorial Stadium
Time and TV TBD
Trojans quarterback: Jayden Maiava
The talented Maiava is a redshirt junior transfer who started his college career at rising Group of Five team UNLV. In 2024, the Paauilo, Hawaii, native started the final four games for USC, and played in seven games. He completed 101-of-169 passes (59.8 percent) for 1,201 yards, 11 touchdowns and six interceptions.
In 2023 with UNLV, he started every game and led the Rebels to their most victories (9-5) since 1984 and their first appearance in the Mountain West Championship game. He completed 224-of-353 passes (63.5 percent) for 3,085 yards and 17 touchdowns with 10 interceptions.
2024 highlight: Maiava completed 22-of-39 passes for 295 yards and four touchdowns and three interceptions in the Trojans’ 35-31 victory over Texas A&M in the Las Vegas Bowl.
Overview: Maiava is a big guy — 6-foot-4, 230 pounds — who can throw and who isn’t afraid to run the ball. He has tasted success with UNLV and won three of four games with USC at the end of last season.
Advantage: With a full season-plus at Nebraska, Raiola has a slight advantage over Maiava.
Nov. 8: At UCLA (5-7)
Time and TV TBD
Bruins quarterback: Nico Iamaleava
Iamaleava was one of the true high-profile transfers in the country. He was a five-star recruit from Long Beach, Calif. The redshirt sophomore started last season at powerhouse Tennessee, which finished 10-3 and lost to eventual champion Ohio State in the College Football Playoff.
2024 highlight: Iamaleava was 14-of-27 passing for 194 yards and one touchdown as the 11th-ranked Vols defeated No. 7 Alabama, 24-17, at Knoxville. Iamaleava also rushed nine times for 44 yards.
Overview: Iamaleava is being counted on to lead a UCLA resurgence. His Tennessee stats were outstanding: 213 completions in 334 attempts (63.8 percent), 2,616 yards, 19 touchdowns and five interceptions. He only had three interceptions in his final 11 games. In addition to the victory over Alabama, Iamaleava helped defeat N.C. State, Florida, Kentucky and Oklahoma.
Advantage: Iamaleava had a successful season in the rugged SEC, giving him an advantage over Raiola in this matchup.
Nov. 22: At Penn State (13-3)
Time and TV TBD
Nittany Lions quarterback: Drew Allar
Allar helped lead the Nittany Lions to the College Football Playoff semifinals in 2024, collecting postseason wins over SMU and Boise State along the way. There was talk that Allar was going to declare for the NFL draft after last season but he is back in State College.
In 2024, Allar was 262-of-394 passing (66.5 percent) for 3,327 yards, 24 touchdowns and eight interceptions.
2024 highlight: Allar was 30-of-42 passing (69.8 percent) in Penn State’s 33-30 overtime win at USC. He gained 391 yards through the air with two touchdowns (but three interceptions).
Overview: The knock on Allar has been his inability to win the big game. He is 0-2 vs. Ohio State, 0-2 vs. Michigan and 0-1 against Oregon and Notre Dame.
Advantage: If not 2025 for Allar, when? He came out of high school with enormous hype and just hasn’t lived up to it. Still, the edge goes to Allar over Raiola — perhaps based on potential and a team that probably is superior to Nebraska.
Nov. 28: Iowa (8-5)
Memorial Stadium, 11 a.m. CBS
Hawkeyes quarterback: Mark Gronowski
Gronowski makes a big jump from South Dakota State to the Big Ten. The senior had a tremendous career with the FCS Jackrabbits, with a 49-6 record as the starter. Those 49 wins tied the FCS record for quarterback wins.
At 6-foot-3, 230 pounds, he has the size, plus a ton of experience. His career statistics are ridiculous: 10,300 passing yards, 93 touchdown passes, 1,767 rushing yards, 37 rushing touchdowns. He even caught a TD pass in 2020. But against inferior competition, do the numbers hold up?
2024 highlight: Gronowski completed 11-of-19 passes for 193 yards and three touchdowns as the Jackrabbits defeated host North Dakota, 38-7.
Overview: Can Gronowski made the transition from FCS to the Big Ten? He dominated FCS teams as few quarterbacks have. He should have a solid offensive line around him and a Hawkeyes team that desperately wants more offense. Iowa ranked 72nd in the country in scoring in 2024.
Advantage: Raiola should have the advantage over an FCS quarterback — with one caveat. By the end of November, that FCS quarterback will have a full season under his belt. That makes me believe Gronowski has the advantage.
The final tally
In our assessment, Raiola has the advantage over his opposing quarterbacks on the 2025 schedule by a 6-3 count, with three matchups considered even.
Raiola’s advantage:
Cincinnati: Brendan Sorsby
Akron: Ben Finley
Houston Christian: Bo Krell
Maryland: Justyn Martin or Malik Washington
Minnesota: Drake Lindsey
USC: Jayden Maiava
Opponent’s advantage:
Penn State: Drew Allar
UCLA: Nico Iamaleava
Iowa: Mark Gronowski
Even:
Michigan: Bryce Underwood
Michigan State: Aidan Chiles
Northwestern: Preston Stone
More from Nebraska on SI
Stay up to date on all things Huskers by bookmarking Nebraska Cornhuskers On SI, subscribing to HuskerMax on YouTube, and visiting HuskerMax.com daily.