Emmett Johnson Follows Nebraska's Win by Asking for Prayers for Minneapolis
The Nebraska Cornhuskers opened their 2025 football season with grit and a dash of inspiration, walking out of Arrowhead Stadium with a thrilling 20-17 win over Cincinnati. The win gave Nebraska a perfect 1-0 start.
However, the night belonged to junior running back Emmett Johnson. He not only carried his team on the field but also delivered a heartfelt message. It was afterward that reminded everyone that football is about more than touchdowns and stats.
Emmett Johnson’s Powerful Postgame Message
As reporters gathered around Johnson following his game-winning performance, he stepped away from the spotlight to shine it elsewhere. Before leaving the podium, the Minneapolis native made a simple but deeply moving request: "Can you guys pray for some families back home?"
His words were in reference to the tragic school shooting that had shaken his hometown just days before. The shooting, which took place at Annunciation Church in Minneapolis, left two children dead and several others injured. The church is only two miles from Johnson’s high school, making the tragedy painfully personal.
Johnson honored the victims throughout the game with "PRAY 4 MPLS" written on the tape around his wrist. And as he closed his press conference, he repeated, "Please pray for Minneapolis." It was a moment that transcended sports, one that showed the human side of a player carrying both the pride of Nebraska and the pain of his community.
Carrying the Load on the Field
While his postgame comments drew headlines, Johnson’s on-field performance was equally unforgettable. He was the heartbeat of the Huskers’ offense, rushing 25 times for 108 yards and adding seven catches for 27 yards. His dual-threat role gave Nebraska the balance it needed to edge out the Bearcats in a tight contest.
Johnson’s performance was no surprise to Husker fans who have watched his steady rise. Last season, as a sophomore, he played in all 13 games with five starts. He ranked second on the team in carries with 117 and rushed for 598 yards.
His all-around production was even more impressive, leading the team with 908 all-purpose yards. He also set career highs with 39 receptions for 286 yards and two touchdowns, the most catches by a Nebraska running back since 2007.
One of his defining moments in 2024 came in a win over Wisconsin. That's where he notched his first career 100-yard rushing game, cementing his reputation as a reliable workhorse.
With Johnson’s leadership and heart setting the tone, Nebraska begins its season on the right foot. The Huskers will now return to Lincoln for their home opener against Akron, aiming to keep the momentum alive.
But no matter how many yards Emmett Johnson runs for this season, his words after the Cincinnati game will be remembered just as much as his carries.
More From Nebraska On SI
Stay up to date on all things Huskers by bookmarking Nebraska Cornhuskers On SI, subscribing to HuskerMax on YouTube, and visiting HuskerMax.com daily.