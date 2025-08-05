Emmett Johnson’s Hot Finish in 2024 Lands Him on Doak Walker Award Watch List
With production comes recognition, as Nebraska running back Emmett Johnson was named to the 2025 Doak Walker Award watch list this week.
The award, given annually to college football’s most outstanding running back, adds another layer of excitement to what’s expected to be a breakout season for Johnson.
While the recognition may come as somewhat of a surprise, Johnson put together a productive sophomore season, showing flashes of excellence despite spending much of the year in a limited role.
In case you didn’t know, Johnson quietly led Nebraska with 908 all-purpose yards. He rushed for 598 yards on 117 carries, caught 39 passes for 286 yards, and even chipped in as a punt returner, averaging 12 yards per return.
Calling him a “do-it-all” back might sound like a stretch, until you look at the numbers. And when you remember he spent most of the year splitting reps as a second-string option, his versatility and impact become even more impressive.
Johnson’s surprisingly stat-packed sophomore campaign was capped off by a late-season surge after new offensive coordinator Dana Holgorsen handed him the starting nod.
With his workload increasing, Johnson made the most of his touches, racking up 385 yards over Nebraska’s final three games of 2024. That stretch included a breakout performance against Wisconsin, where he totaled 198 yards on just 24 touches.
As all signs point to a continuation of his bell-cow workload, Johnson will look to build on last year’s momentum as Nebraska’s clear-cut No. 1 back in Dana Holgorsen’s offense.
Though the winner of the Doak Walker Award won’t be announced until mid-December, it’s never a bad sign when your starting running back is already being mentioned among the best in college football.
Ten semifinalists will be named in November, and if Johnson’s ability to hurt defenses both on the ground and through the air carries into the fall, he could very well separate himself from the pack.
At the end of the day, the nomination doesn’t guarantee anything. But it’s a sign that Nebraska might finally have the kind of reliable, game-changing back fans have been craving for since the likes of Ameer Abdullah.
